Flames new stadium, Oilers say yay

The building of a new $1.22-billion NHL-sized arena and entertainment district in Calgary is happening.

The Edmonton Oilers have something nice to say to the Calgary Flames.

On Friday, the Oilers and OEG Inc. took to social media to congratulate the Flames, the City of Calgary and the UCP government for committing to build a new home for the NHL club.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest50
guest50

Haven't Edomtonians already received copious amounts of provincial government cash?

Maybe it's time to start cuttting provincial government largess.

...and firing all those extra Edmonton provincial employees (hired during the Notley years) would be an excellent first step....

