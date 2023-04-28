The Edmonton Oilers have something nice to say to the Calgary Flames.
On Friday, the Oilers and OEG Inc. took to social media to congratulate the Flames, the City of Calgary and the UCP government for committing to build a new home for the NHL club.
"We congratulate the City of Calgary, Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corp and the Government of Alberta on reaching an agreement to build an event centre and surrounding entertainment district in Calgary," the Edmonton Oilers & OEG Inc. stated on social media.
"ICE District has fundamentally transformed Northern and Central Alberta, created a gathering place for Albertans in the heart of Edmonton and brought in billions of dollars of investment and economic impact."
The Edmonton Oilers said as its work continues to revitalize the downtown core of Alberta's capital through the completion of the ICE District.
"We look forward to working with the Government of Alberta to identify opportunities for similar investment and support to ensure its continued success."
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said it's a "classy move" by the Oilers to support the Flames arena deal.
"I’m looking forward to working with Edmonton City Council, the OEG, and Edmonton’s business community and other stakeholders to invest in #YEG downtown revitalization and economic growth," Smith said.
"And to the Oilers - let’s end the Kings season tomorrow!"
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley claims there are "secret deals" and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is hiding the details concerning the building of a new $1.22-billion NHL-sized arena and entertainment district in Calgary.
"Any premier seeking to lead this province should also have the trust of citizens of this province enough to share all the facts," Notley said.
"The prime numbers on the Calgary arena deal were released yesterday. Today we learned there exists a confidential financial agreement between the parties that identify additional financial liabilities by taxpayer's contributions beyond the $807 million announced yesterday."
Notley said there are details the Alberta public deserves to know, along with who is responsible for the share of cost overruns and who is financing.
The new arena is planned to be built at 14 Ave. and 5 St. S.E.
The City of Calgary will pay $537.3 million to fund the development of the event centre, parking structure, enclosed plaza, and 25% of the community rink.
Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation will pay $40 million upfront and $17 million per year, increasing 1% per year, over 35 years to offset Event Centre costs, parking, the enclosed plaza, and 25% of the community rink — $356 million in present value; $750 million-plus over the 35 year term.
The province ponies up $330 million.
Calgary city council voted unanimously Tuesday to forge ahead with the proposals.
"We're told the agreement will be kept confidential or, in other words, secret for the next six to eight weeks, basically through election day, until a definitive agreement is signed," Notley said.
"We also understand this deal includes additional development for the land around the arena giving exclusive development rights to the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation for decades to come."
Notley said none of the "secret financial documents" are available to her team, "or more importantly, even to the broader public."
"I think it's disrespectful to voters for Danielle Smith to try to make this an election issue for Albertans at the same time that she's working to hide the details of the deal," Notley claimed.
"You know, you wouldn't buy a pickup truck after only seeing pictures of the body and cap with no details on the mileage or payment plan."
Smith in the UCP's "extreme level of secrecy is deeply concerning."
"It should raise the neck hairs of every single Calgarian and Albertan."
Notley then claimed, "Albertans deserve the whole story."
"I'm calling on Danielle Smith today to release the full terms of the deal," Notley said.
"Personally, I don't trust Danielle Smith."
Notley told the media if she becomes the premier she will review and release the full details.
(1) comment
Haven't Edomtonians already received copious amounts of provincial government cash?
Maybe it's time to start cuttting provincial government largess.
...and firing all those extra Edmonton provincial employees (hired during the Notley years) would be an excellent first step....
