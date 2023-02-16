Across Alberta, it seems "Olivia" reigned supreme as the name for newborn girls for a decade.
Let's also raise a baby bottle to "Noah" for maintaining the number one spot for baby boys' names.
Olivia and Noah continue their streak as the most popular baby names in Alberta in 2022.
Olivia is once again the most popular name for baby girls born in Alberta last year, holding the top spot since 2013.
As Olivia’s momentum continued, Noah was working on a streak of its own as the most popular name for boys four years in a row.
“Congratulations to everyone who brought a child into this world in 2022," Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Alberta Dale Nally said.
"Alberta is a great place to live, and I see a positive future for all parents choosing to raise a family here. To those expecting a baby in 2023, or to those who are just plain curious, I encourage you to check out the baby names lists from years past.”
Historically, girls’ names that held the top spot for the longest consecutive time period include:
- Olivia: 10 years (2013-2022)
- Jessica: six years (1990-1995)
- Emily: five years (1998-2002)
Historically, boys’ names that held the No. 1 spot for the longest consecutive time period include:
- Ethan: nine years (2001-2009)
- Liam: seven years (2010-2016)
- Matthew: five years (1995-1999)
As Olivia and Noah continued their popularity streak, there was some movement in the rest of the field as names moved up and down in the lists.
Sophia, Emma, Amelia and Harper rounded out the top five for girls’ names. Harper moved up six spots after placing 11th the previous year. The comeback kid, Lily, moved up eight spots to get back into the top 10 after missing out in 2021.
Liam, Theodore, Oliver and Jack joined Noah as the top five boys’ names in the province. After a three-year absence, James returned to the top 10. Lucas also returned to the top 10, after missing out in 2021.
There were 48,225 births registered in Alberta in 2022. Of these, 24,781 were boys and 23,437 were girls. In seven births, the sex of the baby was not indicated at time of the initial registration.
There were 12,966 different names registered in 2022.
Some of the names chosen seem to reflect places (Brooklyn, Georgia, London); animals (Wren, Bear, Fox); religious figures (Muhammad, Adam, Noah); mythology (Penelope, Apollo, Phoenix); plants and flowers (Juniper, Daisy, Violet, Lily, Willow, Hazel, Ivy); literature (Huxley); musicians (Prince, Lennon, Presley); seasons (Winter, Spring, Summer, Autumn); sports (Beckham, Evander); actors (Leonardo); and other figures from pop culture (Casey, Maverick).
Parents have one year to register their child’s birth. As a result, the 2022 baby names and birth statistics lists may change slightly.
