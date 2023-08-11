The Ontario government has quietly revived its efforts to allow the sale of beer in the province's corner stores, however, it appears the UCP government in Alberta has no plans to do the same.
"Currently, there is no provision in the Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Act that would support corner stores or gas stations to sell beer or liquor," Alberta Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, Dale Nally, told the Western Standard in a statement.
"That being said, we do have twelve 7-Eleven stores selling alcohol under a Class A licence in our province."
The Ontario government is leaving the Alberta government behind as it is quietly allowing the sale of beer in the province’s corner stores.
The Ontario government launched a closed-door consultation process as a fall deadline looms for a decision on the future of beer at the gas station for customers.
In Ontario, if you want a cold one, you have to go to the Beer Store. The province's 'master framework agreement' with the foreign multinationals that control it was signed by the previous Liberal government. The 10-year deal is now set to expire which leaves Premier Doug Ford with a tough decision.
That decision is will the local corner store be allowed to sell you your brew, or not.
The Beer Store's long-standing monopoly on the sale of brew forbids the sale of beer in corner stores.
"Alberta’s Liquor framework is one of the least restrictive models across the country, which has resulted in our industry-leading Canada with its wide selection of products, competitive pricing and convenience," Nally said.
"I am in the process of reviewing regulations with a strong red tape reduction lens on the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Industry in this province while ensuring the health and safety of Albertans."
I am the lone voice here: why do we need liquor to be sold in convenience stores? What is wrong with selling alcohol in its own designated store? Is it that hard to stop by a liquor store? If we have laws that dictate that you have to be 18 and over to consume liquor, why make the product available in stores that cater to customers of ages below 18? Personally, I do not want children to be around liquor, pornography, cannabis, etc. Yes, they will very likely see liquor at home. That falls in the domain of the home and is for parents to address with their children. But society at large should not be degrading standards.
Obviously Albertans aren't as responsible as Ontarians, or most others in the world, when it comes to being able to handle buying beer and chips in the same store.
It's good to see this supposed free market UCP government protecting us little people from ourselves,
Alberta liquor laws have been far more open than many provinces other than Quebec. The reality is, and you really should have done some research, Ontario has been far more restrictive on where and what you can buy for beer and liquor.
Long overdue . . . our American friends have been doing this for many decades . . . works just fine. You can buy wine & beer in the Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Gas Stations, and in California even spirits are in Grocery Stores . . . likely helps a lot with the bottom line so they don't have to gouge you on a head of lettuce.
In Germany when you stop along the Autobaun for fuel, you can buy spirits, beer & wine at the gas station. In Sweden anything 3.5 or less is in the Grocery Store.
The Govt Store mentality is another Canadian make work project for Public Sector Unions.
Alberta doesn’t need to have liquor sold in corner stores or grocery stores, we have access to liquor and beer through private stores almost on every corner and almost at any time of day, as I understand it, beer and liquor sales in Ontario have been tightly controlled by Unions, and when I was there years ago, not sure if it is still this way, but you couldn’t even buy liquor at the same place you bought beer.
