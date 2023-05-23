The rejection of an arena deal for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes hold valuable lessons for Calgarians opposed to this city’s sweetheart deal for the Flames, organizers in Tempe say.
And now the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling for a plebiscite on Calgary’s $1.2-billion arena deal after nearly two thirds of voters in Tempe, AZ stuck down a similar deal for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in a special vote on May 16.
The biggest lesson for politicos and business elites on this side of the border? Don’t take voters for granted, Tempe1st Chair Ron Tapscott — the primary group opposed to the deal — told the Western Standard in an exclusive interview.
“The Coyotes were in fact a symptom of decades of poor governance in this city,” he told the WS. “I’m not exaggerating, this has become a mass movement in our city.”
The comments come after voters in Tempe voted against a $2.1-billion arena for the Coyotes by an overwhelming margin of about 57% alongside separate re-zoning and bond issue measures.
It had many similar features of the proposed Calgary deal: a special entertainment district; huge up front costs borne by city taxpayers; special levies and fees to pay for it; long-term loans and various incentives to the team owners to keep the team in Arizona for 25 years; and significant costs for infrastructure and site remediation of a land fill under an airport runway.
Like Calgary, the projected cost of the project nearly doubled as the municipality was pressured into assuming an even greater share of financial burden.
There’s also the issue of the culture of hockey itself in the US Sunbelt and the role of the team in the city’s municipal identity. Which is to say, virtually nil. Tapscott laughed out loud when he was told hockey has near-religious status in Calgary. “At the end of the day, it’s a business,” he said.
With a budget of barely $30,000 and some donations in kind, they managed to knock off the NHL, a wealthy billionaire and an entrenched political class. Tapscott estimated his group was outspent 20:1.
In addition to the project developers, he singled out the NHL — specifically Commissioner Gary Bettman — for “extortion tactics” in what he described as a hijacking of the civic budget process and spending oversight, including the diversion of sales taxes and revenues.
“They (the league) really came in and inserted themselves into the process,” he said. “It made the city an appendage of their operation.”
Apart from the issue of subsidizing billionaires, “the thing that concerned us was the way it was financed… we were concerned it wasn’t financially viable. All the monetary stuff was a huge red flag for us.”
Apart from the facility itself, it was also all the add-ons — hotels, retail districts, casinos, even residential housing — that clouded the issue. Tapscott said the city shouldn’t be in the business of funding or incentivizing those kinds of incidentals. “Stadiums aren’t being built as stand-alone things anymore,” he said.
Likewise, Kris Sims, the Alberta director of the CTF, said she thinks it would be a “great idea” for Calgary voters to have a say on the future of the Flames — or even an Alberta-wide referendum considering it’s predicated on UCP leader Danielle Smith’s re-election — but suggested any move to petition for a vote should wait until after next Monday’s provincial election.
“I can’t see them (the city of Calgary) ruling that out,” she said. “But I think it’s smarter to wait until the smoke clears on the election first.”
Sims said she loves hockey just as much as anyone else. “But I want to be clear: taxpayers’ money should not be paying to build new arenas for wealthy sports teams.”
A ThinkHQ poll on May 1 found fully 50% of Calgarians opposed to the deal. No surprise, 65% in Edmonton were opposed to provincial money after their own arena received no similar funds from the province.
Sims suggested city lawmakers should take heed of the 2018 plebiscite where Calgary voters rejected a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics by a 56% margin as a sign of what’s in store if they fail to take heed.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
