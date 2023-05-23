Calgary event centre

The Calgary event centre which was never built after the agreement collapsed in 2021. According to former alderman Jeromy Farkas, this was a better deal for city taxpayers.

 Supplied photo.

The rejection of an arena deal for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes hold valuable lessons for Calgarians opposed to this city’s sweetheart deal for the Flames, organizers in Tempe say.

And now the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling for a plebiscite on Calgary’s $1.2-billion arena deal after nearly two thirds of voters in Tempe, AZ stuck down a similar deal for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in a special vote on May 16.

Tempe plebiscite

Voters in Tempe, AZ overwhelmingly rejected a new arena deal for the NHL’s Coyotes in a bid similar to the one in Calgary.
Tempe arena

Artist’s rendition of proposed Tempe arena

