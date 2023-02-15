Pair charged for animal abuse in southeast Edmonton Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Feb 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Residents had reportedly located the remains of a three-year-old medium-sized, male German Shepherd/Pitbull mix that had its paws bound. Western Standard Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) made arrests pertaining to incidents of animal abuse that occurred in southeast Edmonton.On Dec. 26, 2022, patrol officers responded to an animal abuse complaint at Kittlitz Park, located around 28A Street and 36A Avenue.Residents reportedly located the remains of a three-year-old medium-sized, male German Shepherd/Pitbull mix that had its paws bound.CCTV from the area showed a suspect dragging the dog and leaving him in the park.On February 7, police were called to a residence in the Meadowbrook community for reports of another animal abuse incident involving a four-month-old female German Shepherd mix.Officers investigated acts of abuse that were alleged to have occurred on January 21.The female dog has since been transferred to an appropriate care facility for animals.Police charged Steven Kuzyk, 45 and Sharon Vert, 43, in relation to both incidents.Both accused are charged with failing to provide adequate care to an animal, willfully causing pain and suffering to an animal and causing death to an animal.Anyone with any information about animal cruelty is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Victoria man ordered to take down ‘F Trudeau’ flag during citizenship ceremony Two more trains derail weeks after Ohio chemical spill Canadian Civil Liberties Association achieves legal victory on anniversary of Emergencies Act invocation SLOBODIAN: Back up your racist claims, Nenshi Residents report animals dying after toxic chemical spill in Ohio
