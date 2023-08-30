Pair charged in Edmonton with 80 counts of fraud

Police said in early 2020, they became aware of a Ponzi scheme reportedly being run by a man and a woman operating primarily out of Kelowna, BC and Edmonton, although some victims were located as far away as Nevada, USA and Australia.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Financial Crimes Section has charged a man and a woman in a $7.8 million alleged Ponzi scheme targeting investors in Alberta and BC.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

