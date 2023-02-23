seniors getting a raise
Auditor General Doug Wylie says Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services (AHS) had processes to respond to COVID-19 in continuing care facilities, but many were ineffective.

On Thursday, Wylie released an audit and report focused on the public health response by Alberta Health and AHS to COVID-19.

