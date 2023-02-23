Auditor General Doug Wylie says Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services (AHS) had processes to respond to COVID-19 in continuing care facilities, but many were ineffective.
On Thursday, Wylie released an audit and report focused on the public health response by Alberta Health and AHS to COVID-19.
Insufficient preparedness, severe care staffing shortages, and outdated infrastructure were among the key findings in the newly released report.
“Continuing care facilities serve some of the most vulnerable of our society. These are our parents, grandparents and friends who deserve to be kept safe,” Wylie said.
“The COVID-19 response was impeded by insufficient preparedness and structural barriers — many of which have been long-standing — that existed at the start of the pandemic."
Wylie noted the province consistently saw examples of people across the continuing care system adapting, finding workarounds and temporary solutions to structural problems, and a genuine effort to critically evaluate what was working and what was not so they could continuously improve their response over time.
"We cannot overstate the dedication, focus, and care shown by people across the system in responding to COVID-19," Wylie said.
"It's critical this same unwavering effort now be directed to learn from these experiences and make the necessary improvements to better care for our vulnerable seniors.”
As the impact of COVID-19 on continuing care facilities became clear in March 2020, Wylie determined he would report to Albertans on the response to COVID-19 in these facilities. He also decided to provide an assessment of Alberta Health and AHS progress on recommendations from 2014 at the same time.
This audit focused on the public health response by Alberta Health and AHS to COVID-19 in Alberta’s 355 publicly funded continuing care facilities during the first two waves of the pandemic from March to December 2020. During this time frame, 379 outbreaks accounted for more than 8,300 COVID-19 cases and 1,000 deaths in those facilities.
The audit examined four key areas of the province’s COVID-19 response:
• Pre-pandemic planning and preparedness;
• Guidance and communication between provincial authorities and continuing care facilities;
• Providing key resources to facilities;
• Monitoring how facilities, as well as Alberta Health and AHS, were responding to COVID-19 in continuing care facilities.
Wylie made eight recommendations. Four speak to preparedness and structural factors that challenged the COVID-19 response. These include updating and coordinating pandemic plans and preparedness, increasing the resilience of the facility staffing system, and resolving infrastructure limitations.
Four additional recommendations speak to ensuring that adaptations, learnings, and other processes that were developed or reinforced to resolve problems during COVID-19 are not lost.
“I am pleased to report management implemented three of our previous recommendations,” said Wylie.
”Our new recommendations speak to improving Alberta’s long-term care system’s accountability and ensuring resident care is not compromised by insufficient staffing levels. Albertans can and should expect this system to have clear goals, regular measurement and accountability for results, and continuous improvement at its core.”
Key findings of the report include:
• Because of the novelty of the process and the urgency of the task, Alberta Health did not fully work through the implications of the first few iterations of orders on facilities — as a result, the orders caused confusion and frustration at the front lines.
• AHS guidance for continuing care facilities was robust, consistent, and made widely available.
• Alberta Health and AHS quickly established two-way communication channels with the facility.
The report also found having enough staff to provide safe care during an outbreak was a persistent, systemic problem. The importance of having enough staff, particularly during an outbreak, is hard to overstate. Facilities must have enough staff to provide, at a minimum, essential safe care for residents during an outbreak. Before COVID-19, 91% of Health Care Aides worked part-time or fewer hours.
Facilities experienced major delays in getting the results of COVID-19 tests for residents and staff and shared rooms and aspects of facility infrastructure featured prominently in the most severe COVID-19 outbreaks.
According to the audit Alberta Health and AHS provided over $250 million in incremental funding to facilities in 2020.
However, PPE and supplies were a critical constraint for the first month, but were rectified after mid-April 2020.
A complete suite of in-person facility inspections began within weeks of the first outbreak and continuously improved the report found, however, operational outbreak monitoring from AHS zone leadership was effective.
Wylie said detailed epidemiological investigations of outbreaks were critical tools to learn from COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities and make operational improvements, but ceased after wave one.
"System-level monitoring of the response of Alberta Health and AHS to COVID-19 in continuing care facilities was robust, but ceased after wave one," Wylie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.