Piers Morgan, the master of the media comeback, reminded a former Alberta Progressive Conservative Party minister what his legacy in Canada will be after the former politician slammed him on social media.
Morgan is taking some heat for quoting the 'Team Barbie' post on social media from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"We’re team Barbie," Trudeau tweeted, posting a picture of his son and himself dressed in pink and smiling before they went and saw the new movie.
Former Edmonton MLA Thomas Lukaszuk then replied to Morgan on social media, saying "38 million Canadians share your sentiment. We’re so glad you’re not Canadian."
Lukaszuk is a Polish-born Canadian politician and former Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. He represented the constituency of Edmonton-Castle Downs from 2001 to 2015 as a Progressive Conservative.
Hi Thomas.. most Canadians love me. You’re just the guy they remember using your govt phone for personal use on vacations.. https://t.co/7YiMacWb46
Morgan, who hails from East Sussex in South London, told Thomas Lukaszuk on X, formerly Twitter, "Most Canadians love me."
"You’re just the guy they remember using your gov't phone for personal use on vacations," Morgan tweeted.
In 2014, Lukaszuk told media he wasn't shocked the leak of his 2012, $20,000 cellphone bill had been tracked back to the office of his former boss, ex-premier Alison Redford.
"Lukaszuk racked up a $20,000 monthly bill on his government-issued tablet while roaming in his native Poland and Israel during a personal vacation," reported the Calgary Herald. Tory MLA and then deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk hit taxpayers with thousands of dollars more in charges on his mobile devices during other overseas trips."
"Lukaszuk reassured the public that he had taken steps in the aftermath of that 'expensive lesson' to ensure his future phone charges would not be excessive."
The Calgary Herald added his January 2013 bill also included $1,200 for excess data use and $140 for extra long-distance calls, despite the fact his phone plan had been beefed up with an international roaming package prior to another vacation in Poland for Christmas and New Years.
"When he travelled to Vietnam in March 2013 to help build a playground while most other MLAs were in the legislature to debate the provincial budget, Lukaszuk rang up another $534 in long-distance calls despite the fact additional international minutes had been added to his plan since his last trip out of the country," The Herald said.
"Lukaszuk said in an interview the charges from Asia were necessary because he had recently been given the advanced education portfolio in addition to his job as then-premier Alison Redford’s second-in-command, plus he had to communicate tough news to all 26 post-secondary presidents in Alberta while away on a trip planned long in advance of budget day."
(1) comment
the Canadian version of a RINO
