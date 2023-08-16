Drought

Farmers need rain now to save crops and feed livestock according to latest crop reports.

 ABGov

The MD of Pincher Creek became the latest rural Alberta district to declare a formal municipal agricultural disaster and the 13th to do so in what is shaping up to be a tough harvest season for farmers.

Drought conditions impacted 50% to 90% of crops, pasture, and range yields in the MD due to a lack of spring and in-season moisture combined with long durations of high temperatures and winds. 

Drought map

Southern Alberta is presently one of the driest areas in the country.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.