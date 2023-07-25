Jean says in oil we trust as production increases

Alberta Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean.

 Courtesy Western Standard

Beware of Trojans bearing gifts.

That sums up Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean’s response to federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault’s statements on phasing out energy subsidies for oil and gas Monday.

Guilbeault

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(7) comments

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

A communist, er, 'Liberal' Party cabinet minister lying to Albertans!?!? Say it ain't so! That could NEVER happen!

CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!

ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH!

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

The federal government is pushing an utterly false narrative. Subsidies are public monies that are given to losers so they don't go under. Profitable business that pay taxes are not recipients of subsidies. And the energy industry is a profitable industry that pays billions in taxes.

The energy companies pay so much tax in fact, that if the tax payments suddenly stopped, most of our governments would go bankrupt pretty much immediately. So the reality here is that the energy industry is propping up a dishonest government that literally demonizes the very hand that keeps it alive.

And so what does the federal government do with all this money it loots from the energy industry?

It gives it to it's dishonest cronies at VW and Stellantis in what are the most corrupt and harmful subsidies every pushed on our country. The subsidies going to VW and Stellantis dwarf the many billions that the Bombardier clan looted from Canada and they are even more than the entire auto sector currently is.

What a dishonest joke this government is. It steals from genuine winners to prop up corrupt losers. And then it lies about the winners to justify their own looting policy. This is the Liberal way. Loot, lie and launder. They loot the honest, lie about it, and then launder out the illicit money using foreign crooks disguised as EV companies.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

This would not be the first time that there was a disconnect between a Minister and his cabinet colleagues. Perhaps we should pay less energy and time (which is quickly ticking away) to reaching an "agreement" with the Federal government and more attention to creating our own tax revenue system, Provincial police system and the like. But I am grateful for Brian Jean. He was a catalyst for the Kenney ouster. He helped Alberta get back on track. I wish him all the best.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

“Ironically, Guilbeault was actually heckled by environmental activists during his remarks on national television for not going far enough. “You should be happy with this announcement,” he said to them. “This is what you wanted.””

This proves these zealots masquerading as leaders are driven by opinion poles, not intelligent, thoughtful strategies.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

^polls. @WesternStandard - can your web provider upgrade with an edit and a like button? Pretty please?

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Ignore the feds! Do our own thing.

The globalists only want to destroy this country. The West must stand strong together!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.