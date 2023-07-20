Guilbeault

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, then and now.

 Courtesy CBC

Back in 2002 a much younger Steven Guilbeault scampered on the roof of Ralph Klein’s Calgary home to ‘install’ solar panels and hang a Greenpeace banner from his roof to protest the former premier’s opposition to the Kyoto Accord.

Guilbeault could have merely invited him for a beer and been let in the front door. Instead, Colleen Klein — freaked out by the sight of unknown assailants in orange jumpsuits — thought the house was being robbed and called the cops.

Guilbeault redecorates Ralph Klien’s house

Guilbeault redecorates Ralph Klein’s Calgary house with solar panels in 2002.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Alterego64
Alterego64

he looks better and more natural in a "prison"suit ad cuffs.....

free the west
free the west

A convicted criminal sits in cabinet. Well done Dear Leader!

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

I am no doctor, but it seems to me that 'Gillbow' and True-dolt and a number of other cabinet ministers are suffering from lead deficiencied. I hope someone can help the get their deficiencies resolved.

Alterego64
Alterego64

[beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][lol][lol][lol][lol][lol][lol][lol][lol]

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I would rather see gibletgoulet punched in the face for terrorizing the wonderful Coleen Klein, sue didn’t deserve to be terrorized by this jerk. How is it Quebec s allowed to even elect these terrorists, they had an Ex FLQ terrorist now this pr!ck.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Steven Guilbeault EnviroMentlist . . . Canada's ambassador to the Global Warmist Cult of Insanity.

"The world set a new record for energy use in the last year. And even though renewables are being installed at the fastest rate they have ever been, it isn't enough to keep up with the growing demand for energy let alone to 'convert' the world to net zero. Overall, despite the best efforts to wean ourselves off fossil fuels, the world remains 'stuck' getting 82% of its energy from them. We are a fossil fueled world. Solar and wind power make up just 6% of our energy needs. "

"Wind power now makes 3.75% of total global primary energy. Solar makes 2.4%. China permitted more coal power plants last year than any time in the last seven years."

"It is apparent that renewable energy is not going anywhere fast. Overall, despite the best efforts to wean ourselves off fossil fuels, the world remains 'stuck' getting 82% of its energy from them. We are a fossil fueled world. Solar and wind power make up just 6% of our energy needs.

The relentless human desire for energy continues. In 2022, humans used 1% more energy than they did the year before and 70% of that growth was from China."

Bjorn Lomborg "The Paris Climate Agreement is wasteful, as it will cost US $1-2 trillion a year but reduce climate damages by just one-tenth of its cost. It will not fix climate, but reduce temperatures at century’s end by an almost immeasurable 0.2 C. Moreover, studies show it will increase poverty and quadruple European power prices .”

This is all an exercise in Insanity . . . if Canada ceased to exist tomorrow . . . China would suck up our measly 1.6% of Global Emissions in a few months ! ! !

Taz
Taz

So Guilbeault is identified as a radical leftwing environmentalist known as a useful idiot by China. That's why Trudeau hired him.

Report Add Reply
Ronald J.
Ronald J.

Guilbeault and Wilkinson are deranged - no hope for them, orange coveralls are suitable for both of them.[thumbup]

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Guilbeault is a fanatic. Yedlin is well-intentioned, but is a scientific illiterate when it comes to climate issues. It's doubtful that either could say what they mean by "carbon."

