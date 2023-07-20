Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Back in 2002 a much younger Steven Guilbeault scampered on the roof of Ralph Klein’s Calgary home to ‘install’ solar panels and hang a Greenpeace banner from his roof to protest the former premier’s opposition to the Kyoto Accord.
Guilbeault could have merely invited him for a beer and been let in the front door. Instead, Colleen Klein — freaked out by the sight of unknown assailants in orange jumpsuits — thought the house was being robbed and called the cops.
Hence the iconic photo of the future environment minister donned in a l’orange looking like the rooster mascot for Quebec BBQ joint St. Hubert’s.
Fast forward two decades and Guilbeault was back in C-Town on Wednesday, this time sporting stylish slacks and sport coat over an open necked dress shirt to meet with local cabinet ministers and captains of industry.
He even posted smiling selfies with local leaders to his Twitter account.
Thank you @CalgaryChamber CEO Deborah Yedlin for a productive meeting. We look forward to continue working with you and your members to provide certainty and confidence to the electricity sector as we build a reliable, affordable, and clean grid together. @ddyedlinpic.twitter.com/c40Qe5XE0c
By all accounts he was polite, cordial, thoughtful and — gasp — even charming. More important, he seemed to actually listen to what they had to say.
An emailed statement from his office described the meetings as “positive and constructive.” According to sources who spoke with The Western Standard off the record, they were.
“Obviously he’s not a fan he’s not a fan of the oil and gas industry, and we’re not fans of his,” the source said. “But we did find areas of common ground and that’s a whole lot further ahead than we were before.”
And though it could be argued that his message hasn’t changed much, the perception of the man certainly has. In this town, that speaks volumes.
That said, it wasn’t exactly a love fest.
Both sides were insistent, and persistent, on the need to reduce emissions in the oil and gas sector. Each stuck to their guns and in the end agreed to disagree on the best way to do it.
Specifically, Guilbeault seems unwilling to bend on the issue of emissions caps for oil sands producers, something US energy consultants S&P Global says would necessitate a production cut of more than 1 million barrels per day. Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz pointedly told him any talk of emissions caps or production cuts is off the table. Period.
Talk of decarbonizing the electric grid by 2035 — which the Conference Board of Canada said Wednesday would cost upwards of $1.7 trillion — was barely discussed.
But there was some agreement on leveraging Article 6 of the Paris Accord to reduce emissions abroad, through increased exports of Canadian LNG to displace coal in Asia for instance. He’s also open to hydrogen.
Sources said there was a clear “willingness” to find a way to reduce emissions without damaging the economy or jobs, while promoting growth. It hardly seems like the hard line Monsieur Guilbeault is known for.
Was everybody happy? No.
Anonymous members of the Pathways Alliance, a consortium of Canada’s six largest oil sands producers complained to the CBC that he refused to meet with them. He replied he was only in town for 36 hours. They have his number in any event. Fair enough.
Nonetheless, observers were impressed how Guilbeault managed to retain his composure despite withering personal attacks and criticism. “He takes his lumps,” the source said. “As long as you treat him fairly, he’s willing to listen.”
Following the meeting an (unarmed) reporter in an orange prison jump suit accosted him on his way out of the meeting and shoved a microphone in his face as he walks to his car with security in tow. “Is it a six cylinder or an eight cylinder?” the reporter asks.
Unfazed, Guilbeault replies it’s not his. He says he doesn’t personally own a car; it‘s just the one they gave him to use while he’s in town. The reporter replies “the C-Train is over there,” and motions to Seventh Ave.
Guilbeault just shrugs. There is no commotion, or calling of security to have the man hauled to the pavement in cuffs.
“Obviously I don’t see it that way,” he says before driving off. This time the cops are on his side.
A determined cookie, indeed. He hasn’t lost his swagger although he is perhaps, slightly more pragmatic. Even Ralph might have grudgingly given him his due.
