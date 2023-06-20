EV charging
Fair’s fair.

It’s easy for a pick-up truck guy like me to dump on Tesla owners for driving their fancy EVs and pointing their woke fingers for supposedly saving the planet. After all, my left-lib sister is one of them.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Why is anyone paying road tax? Why are our income taxes not enough? They can hand this stuff to Ukraine... but they cant invest in Canada? Im talking both levels of government. If we did not have to send all our money to Ottawa, we could keep it here. Taxes are NOT the answer. Lets get that straight. People talk like they are a must.... but we pay more than is necessary

guest714
guest714

Chances are the ev vehicles will be more expensive to drive in a couple years than conventional ones do now. And who has a 100.000k to buy one

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Soon the air will be taxed...I don't think there are enough ev to make a difference but sure tax em...luxury tax, carbon tax, gst, pst, goes on and on....

PersonOne
PersonOne

With you 100 percent. Lets take a hard look at what we are being asked to do for all levels of government, and what we get back. Ukraine thanks us.

