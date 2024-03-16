POLCZER: What a wild goose chase tracking down Smith and JT’s tête-à-tête

It’s the lot of any ink-stained wretch — not that we actually print the news at the Western Standard.The call came in from the news editor the night before. And it was marked ‘urgent’: The prime minister was making a surprise visit to Calgary to speak with Premier Smith and I was on the beat.There were reportedly going to be protests and bedlam in the downtown core and during rush hour to boot. To quote Dr. Venkman in Ghostbusters: “Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together... MASS HYSTERIA!” .In the news business we have a saying, “F/8 and be there.” I was sent Justin Trudeau’s itinerary.There was only one problem. It said he was having a meeting with Smith but didn’t say where it was. It also said there was going to be a press conference afterwards, but no other details other than to be there no later than 9:30 am.But where? No phone number for follow-up, no comms contact. Just an email to the Prime Minister’s Office.I dutifully replied, but there was no answer. I replied again. My boss texted the premier’s office but was told they weren’t aware of anything.That’s when it started to get weird. Who puts out a press notice for the PM without saying where or when? But stranger things have happened with this government since it was elected in 2015..I emailed the PMO again. Again, no reply. Now I was getting worried, knowing how much the Liberals like the WS.No matter. Wednesday rolled around and I dutifully went to the Harry Hays Building, expecting protestors. Crickets. Nobody on the corner, no banners, no signs. No motorcade. No cops.I walked into the building. Again, nobody except a long line of applicants waiting for the passport office to open. I asked a security guard if the prime minister was coming? He shrugged.Then I went over to McDougall Centre. There was a single camera crew outside, who knew as much as I did. They suggested the meeting might be at the Palliser.I rushed over and again nothing but Yankee travellers in the lobby. No tell-tale signs of cameras or bodyguards. By now I was getting desperate when I was passed a tip that Trudeau was making an announcement on dental care at SAIT. I rushed over and again found nothing — until I spotted a cameraman and fellow reporter sprawled on the sidewalk after slipping and twisting his ankle..Success. I followed them into the presser only to be informed by an armed RCMP detail with dogs that I ‘wasn’t on the list’. After some smooth talking — I flashed my own badge — and a quick chat with a PMO staffer who apologized for not returning my email. I was in.Whew. I was going to get the story. Except it really wasn’t much of a story at all. Not one that warranted a tactical team.Then Trudeau really did make an announcement on dental care for seniors. And investments in dental technology. In a dental lab. What? It really was like pulling teeth.An incredulous TV reporter asked him: ”We're hearing a lot today about a lot of issues and we're assuming you didn't come to a big agreement with Premier Smith on energy or climate policy. What is the main purpose of your trip to Calgary today?”Trudeau testily snapped back. “I'm here to highlight the impact that dental care is going to have on seniors right across the country. Something that quite frankly, conservative politicians and particularly federal conservative politicians won't talk about.”And gave his smirk. Duh. Cue the dummy reel..The point is, he really did look tired and frankly a bit bitchy after his meeting with Smith, which was noted on social media when somebody Tweeted that he looked like he was on dope. I admit, the thought struck my mind as well..Afterwards he went to a senior’s lodge deep in the northeast near the airport, presumably to make a getaway in his 10-vehicle motorcade and Challenger jet.The handout ‘pool photos’ looked like they were generated by Kate Middleton using AI.Which made the whole thing even more surreal. If he wasn’t in Alberta to talk energy, then what? To land behind enemy lines and hoist the flag?To talk $10 daycare? He even gave some conciliatory remarks on prescription drugs. It seems Alberta is not so far out of line after all.If that’s all it was, he sure made a lot of effort to cover his tracks and looked like he took a licking doing it. Notwithstanding the licking he’s taking in the polls, a point to which he seems utterly oblivious.Especially when he tells Smith that if she doesn’t like Steven Guilbeault’s attitude — even if only to ‘reset’ his relationship with Alberta — she needs to change hers. It’s probably the single most effective thing he could do to gain any measure of support in any part of the country; appoint the former Greenpeace protestor ambassador to China and see how well they get on with him.I’ve got no other opinion or insight to offer other than a scratch of my head. It’s a mystery to me too. It was a WTF moment.Then again, stranger things have happened. All in a days work.