Edmonton Police Service

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

The Edmonton Police Service’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit (ACIU) is investigating the stomping death of a cat by several young males in outside an Edmonton LRT station.

It was reported to police on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at approximately 3:10 p.m., five teen males were witnessed standing in a circle while kicking and head stomping a grey cat until it lay motionless near an ETS bus stop at 150 Avenue and 89A Street in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Evansdale.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

Scott M
Scott M

These people should be whipped within an inch of their lives.

Report Add Reply
Forgettable
Forgettable

They probably got this great idea from tiktok.

Report Add Reply
Disillusioned
Disillusioned

Really your blaming TikTok? How about what kind of parents raised these monsters? I’m a little sick and tired of this monkey see monkey do, so it’s fine attitude. Next they will target a child. Will that be TikTok’s fault as well. Teenagers know the difference between right and wrong. If they don’t then they need to be locked up!

Report Add Reply
LRMT
LRMT

They need to be identified and their names listed for the public to see. Only doing the same to them would be justice. Reap what thine sews.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Sick. And we know that this type of behavior leads to worse with other humans in time.

Report Add Reply

