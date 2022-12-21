The Edmonton Police Service’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit (ACIU) is investigating the stomping death of a cat by several young males in outside an Edmonton LRT station.
It was reported to police on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at approximately 3:10 p.m., five teen males were witnessed standing in a circle while kicking and head stomping a grey cat until it lay motionless near an ETS bus stop at 150 Avenue and 89A Street in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Evansdale.
Several citizens, including a motorist who stopped her vehicle and attempted to intervene, witnessed the assault. Witnesses also reported seeing the suspects holding the one-year-old cat while taking photos of one another on their cell phones with the critically injured animal.
Shortly thereafter, the owner of the cat, who resides nearby, noticed the disturbance and ran to the scene as the five male suspects boarded ETS bus 113 (bus stop 732), which includes a stop at Londonderry Mall.
The owner immediately took their family pet to an emergency veterinarian, where the cat was pronounced dead.
Although suspect descriptions provided to ACIU investigators are somewhat generic, witnesses described one of the mid-teen males as having black or dark-coloured hair and wearing a navy-blue shirt with bold, white print on the front and black, baggy shorts.
Another male suspect was described as having curly hair that covered his eyes. He was dressed in black clothing with dirty, white shoes.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or have video footage of this violent act and/or who may know any of the male suspects responsible to contact police at 780-423-4567.
(5) comments
These people should be whipped within an inch of their lives.
They probably got this great idea from tiktok.
Really your blaming TikTok? How about what kind of parents raised these monsters? I’m a little sick and tired of this monkey see monkey do, so it’s fine attitude. Next they will target a child. Will that be TikTok’s fault as well. Teenagers know the difference between right and wrong. If they don’t then they need to be locked up!
They need to be identified and their names listed for the public to see. Only doing the same to them would be justice. Reap what thine sews.
Sick. And we know that this type of behavior leads to worse with other humans in time.
