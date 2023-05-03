Police in Edmonton are warning the public about a man who is on the loose and is committing sexual assaults.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Sexual Assault Section is investigating a series of seven incidents that took place in a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood in April.
“The incidents, which took place between April 2-30, involve a male committing various crimes, including assaults and, most recently, sexual assaults,” the EPS said.
To date, all of the incidents have targeted females, and all have taken place in the Cumberland neighbourhood between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
“Given the similar descriptions provided, investigators believe the same male is responsible for all seven incidents and, as his behaviour has escalated, are issuing a warning to residents in the area,” the EPS said.
“Likewise, detectives are asking anyone who has encountered or been victimized by the described male to contact police immediately.”
The suspect is described as a 25 to 30-year-old white male with a thin build and a buzz cut. He was reportedly wearing dark pants and a hoodie, most often with the hood up.
Detectives with the EPS Sexual Assault Section continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information about these incidents or the suspect to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.
