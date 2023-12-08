Poll finds Alberta UCP maintains 13 point lead over NDP

The Alberta United Conservative Party would win the popular vote at 53% if an election were held today, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). The Alberta UCP’s support level has not changed since the last election, according to the Thursday poll. While the Alberta NDP would finish in second place at 40%, the ARI said it has dropped four points since the election..After the Alberta NDP would be the Alberta Party (3%), followed by the Alberta Liberals (2%) and others (1%). Albertans had spoken and re-elected Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in May. READ MORE: UCP WINS: Smith set to lead province for next four yearsThe Alberta UCP was elected in 49 ridings compared to 38 for the NDP.“To paraphrase our old friend Ralph Klein, welcome to another Miracle on the Prairies,” said Smith. This poll comes after Smith confirmed on November 8 her government had followed through on passing the Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act. READ MORE: Alberta government passes bill to protect against future tax hikes“Promise kept,” she said. “Bill 1 has passed in the legislature, ensuring families and business are protected from future tax hikes without a referendum.”.The poll was conducted online among a representative randomized sample of 348 Albertan adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum on December 1. No margin of error was assigned to it.