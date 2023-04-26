Smith vs Notley in two legged race

UCP Leader Danielle Smith (L) and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley (R).

 Western Standard Photo

It appears the United Conservative Party (UCP) and the Alberta NDP are "deadlocked' heading into the May general election which will determine who becomes premier.

According to a new poll released Wednesday by Abacus Data, the UCP and the NDP are tied at 36%.

Abacus Data poll graph

(8) comments

guest310
guest310

for god sakes do not believe these skewed polls where was this poll taken, which city, how many people polled, how come my phone never rings, this is selective polling as a distraction. I live in Edmonton and wouldn't vote NDP if my life depended on it , as many Edmontonians.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Come on Alberta, I don’t mind if you want to commit suicide, just don’t take me and my Province with you. Because basically if you vote NDP, you will be committing suicide, if you wish to do so, please use MAID, and leave the me and My beautiful, free Province alone.

rrrefresh
rrrefresh

A 30% NDP lead in Edmonton?! What is going on here? Not sure if the University or just lots of government jobs but Edmonton is off its rocker.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Government union town

jokeco68
jokeco68

There are obviously a LOT of covidiots even within Alberta if this poll is to be believed.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

This doesn't surprise me if accurate.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I am wondering what the Arena deal will do here, make it worse or better for Smith?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This arena thing has been debated for far too long, millions spent on study after study. Notley, Nenshi, Gondek and Kenney wasted time and money on this, and none of them had the balls to pull the trigger, Smith got it done. Edmonton set precedent with their arena deal, this was going to happen, so get the darn thing done. Having said that, I don’t think we should be subsidizing Billionaires to pay Millionaires to entertain them, but once Edmonton got their filthy lucre, it was inevitable Calgary was next. Smith showed leadership in getting this done. Full disclosure, I hate hockey, don’t watch it, and could care less about it.

