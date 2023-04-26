"The election is deadlocked," David Coletto from Abacus Data said.
"As the start of the Alberta provincial election approaches, Abacus Data conducted a comprehensive province-wide survey of 1,000 eligible voters from April 21 to 25 to understand the dynamics of public opinion in the province and to track questions previously asked in our surveys."
Coletto said the poll is the first in a series of releases on public opinion in Alberta. The survey explored vote intention and the motivators of vote choice in the province.
Among all eligible voters, the UCP and the NDP are tied at 36%; 22% are undecided, while 4% say they're voting for the Alberta Party and 3% for another party, the poll stated.
"Among eligible voters likely to vote, the NDP and UCP are statistically tied, with the NDP numerically ahead by 1%. The NDP is at 43%, the UCP at 42%, and the Alberta Party at 4%. Nine per cent of likely voters are undecided," the poll reported.
"When we remove the undecided, the ballot among all decided voters is 46% for the UCP and 46% for the NDP. Among decided likely voters, it is 47% for the NDP and 46% for the UCP."
Currently, it is unclear who will take the reins of Canada's economic engine as the Alberta 2023 election will begin on Monday.
The main battleground for seats appears to be in Calgary.
"The UCP is slightly ahead in Calgary," Abacus Data reported.
"In this survey, we over-sampled in Calgary and adjusted the sample for the province-wide estimates. The NDP leads by almost 30 points in Edmonton (NDP 53%, UCP 24%, Undecided 15%), while the UCP leads by almost 20 outside of Calgary and Edmonton (UCP 42%, NDP 25%, undecided 29%)."
Abacus Data said the UCP has a six-point lead over the NDP (40% to 34%) in Calgary with 19% saying they are undecided.
When undecideds are removed, the results in those regions are:
Calgary: UCP 49%, NDP 42%, AP 7%
Edmonton: NDP 63%, UCP 28%, AP 3%
Other communities: UCP 59%, NDP 35%, AP 4%
According to the poll the UCP leads among older Albertans and men. NDP is ahead among younger voters and women.
"The UCP has a nine-point lead among eligible voters 45 and over and a six-point lead among men (40% to 34%), while the NDP leads by 10 points among those under 45 and leads by six among women," the poll reported.
Also in the survey, the poll asked those who said they planned to vote UCP or NDP why they are voting for those parties.
"Of note, one in three Albertans are voting for a party to stop another party from forming the government and almost half (44%) of those voting NDP or UCP are doing so to stop the other party from winning," the poll stated.
"Of UCP voters, 41% are voting UCP because they don’t want Rachel Notley or the NDP to be in power. Another 37% said it’s because they like Danielle Smith while 20% said it’s because they always vote UCP."
for god sakes do not believe these skewed polls where was this poll taken, which city, how many people polled, how come my phone never rings, this is selective polling as a distraction. I live in Edmonton and wouldn't vote NDP if my life depended on it , as many Edmontonians.
Come on Alberta, I don’t mind if you want to commit suicide, just don’t take me and my Province with you. Because basically if you vote NDP, you will be committing suicide, if you wish to do so, please use MAID, and leave the me and My beautiful, free Province alone.
A 30% NDP lead in Edmonton?! What is going on here? Not sure if the University or just lots of government jobs but Edmonton is off its rocker.
Government union town
There are obviously a LOT of covidiots even within Alberta if this poll is to be believed.
This doesn't surprise me if accurate.
I am wondering what the Arena deal will do here, make it worse or better for Smith?
This arena thing has been debated for far too long, millions spent on study after study. Notley, Nenshi, Gondek and Kenney wasted time and money on this, and none of them had the balls to pull the trigger, Smith got it done. Edmonton set precedent with their arena deal, this was going to happen, so get the darn thing done. Having said that, I don’t think we should be subsidizing Billionaires to pay Millionaires to entertain them, but once Edmonton got their filthy lucre, it was inevitable Calgary was next. Smith showed leadership in getting this done. Full disclosure, I hate hockey, don’t watch it, and could care less about it.
