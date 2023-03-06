A new poll shows the UCP and the Alberta NDP are tied province-wide heading into the May election.
"Last week, Abacus Data surveyed 700 adults living in Alberta and asked them several questions about their views and intentions as the provincial election approaches," David Coletto, of Abacus Data said Monday.
According to the poll, 35% of Albertans would vote for the UCP (down 5%), 35% would vote for NDP (down 3%) and 5% would vote for the Alberta Party.
"A total of 22% say they are undecided, up 6-points since February," Coletto noted.
"The UCP and NDP are tied among committed respondents — 45% to 45%. The UCP vote share among committed voters is down two while the NDP vote share is consistent with our survey last month."
Coletto said in a previous poll that he believes Calgary will remain "the battleground" and education is a strong predictor of the vote heading into the May election.
"The NDP and UCP are statistically tied in Calgary, the NDP is ahead by 19-points in Edmonton, while the UCP leads by 14-points outside of the two largest cities," Coletto said.
According to the poll, the Alberta NDP lead among those under 45 who are female while the UCP is ahead among those ove 45 and male.
There’s also been a big increase in former UCP supporters who now say they are undecided. Among 2019 UCP voters, 65% of them say they would vote UCP today, while 12% would vote NDP, and 20% are currently undecided.
"The percentage of reluctant UCP voters, those who voted UCP in 2019 but today say they are supporting another party or are undecided, is up three points while those who are loyal to the UCP are down three percentage points," Coletto said.
"Impressions of Danielle Smith are largely unchanged from last month. 37% have a positive view of the premier while 40% have a negative impression. For NDP leader Rachel Notley, her net favourable has declined — 39% have a favourable view of the NDP leader (down 4%) while her negatives are up two to 39%."
Coletto said since last month, the political landscape in Alberta hasn’t changed much but residents do see a noticeable shift back toward the undecided category for many past UCP voters.
"The NDP vote share is holding steady but we continue to see volatility among past UCP voters. Those reluctant UCPers will decide the outcome of the provincial election," Coletto said.
The survey was conducted with 700 Alberta adults from March 2 to 4.
The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is +/- 3.8%, 19 times out of 20.
(10) comments
Firstly, polls mean almost nothing. Secondly, lets wait for the debates. Smith is going to crush Notley in the debates. NDP is nothing but propaganda, Lies and MSM bias. In a real debate 90% of the undecided will be turning to Smith. I would like the picture of Notley holding up a No More Pipelines Sign, from her days before she was Premier. Lets see a 100 of these signs in Edmonton and Calgary. People will be shocked.
I would suspect the big uptick in UCP voters changing to undecided is Smith breaking several of her key promises (no provincial police force) or showing weakness when being pushed by the Kenney crew (Nixon quashing proper candidate selection in his riding and Smith sitting idly by).
She brought over a lot of support from the the WRP and IPA, and she's basically been selling out that group on a lot of files. Worse, I kinda doubt her waffling is going to pull in NDP or AP supporters in their place.
This has been her weakness her entire political career...waffling on the issues that matter to a portion of her base. Could really cost her here. We will see soon enough.
Think you are right
pfrovince of 4 million. polled 700, totally unbelievable . Would say selective polling.
Well, that is how polling works. Not saying its worth a pinch of 'coon sh*t, but that is how they do it.
The only reason they'd be neck and neck, as this poll suggests, is because the UCP has let the media pick the agenda. Danielle Smith won her leadership campaign because she let the electorate pick the issue. It required her to read between the lines across a fairly vocal electorate, but when she did she was quite successful. I'm sure if she makes this election about asserting Alberta's proper place in confederation, and protecting the family units that make up this great province, it would be a landslide. It would also help if she cut the anti-Notley rhetoric back a couple notches. No one wants to see this turn into a catfight. Let's be vocal so she doesn't have to guess what's important!
Maybe people believe a leather-faced liar parasite?
These polls are about as believable as honesty and integrity is in our federal government. I cannot believe any critical thinking person accepting the destructive NDP would be an option. But, given how things are turning out in this country Nihilism seems to be a fad.
Polls - A unicorn that allows politicians and the media to pontificate mightily while avoiding all responsibility for actual results.
'Notwithstanding' that; The NDP faithful are exactly that - potentially some form of Stockholm Syndrome? The Conservative side take great joy in tearing down leadership then bemoaning the results should a loss occur on elections.
Those who don't vote have no real claim to vocalizing an opinion.
Well expressed. It's a choice between loss of Constitutional Rights on the left (NDP/LIB), hoping for the right decisions after election day in the centre (UCP), and total independence on the right (TIP).
