Poll says NDP and UCP tied

According to the poll impressions of Danielle Smith are largely unchanged from last month.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard.

A new poll shows the UCP and the Alberta NDP are tied province-wide heading into the May election. 

"Last week, Abacus Data surveyed 700 adults living in Alberta and asked them several questions about their views and intentions as the provincial election approaches," David Coletto, of Abacus Data said Monday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Firstly, polls mean almost nothing. Secondly, lets wait for the debates. Smith is going to crush Notley in the debates. NDP is nothing but propaganda, Lies and MSM bias. In a real debate 90% of the undecided will be turning to Smith. I would like the picture of Notley holding up a No More Pipelines Sign, from her days before she was Premier. Lets see a 100 of these signs in Edmonton and Calgary. People will be shocked.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

I would suspect the big uptick in UCP voters changing to undecided is Smith breaking several of her key promises (no provincial police force) or showing weakness when being pushed by the Kenney crew (Nixon quashing proper candidate selection in his riding and Smith sitting idly by).

She brought over a lot of support from the the WRP and IPA, and she's basically been selling out that group on a lot of files. Worse, I kinda doubt her waffling is going to pull in NDP or AP supporters in their place.

This has been her weakness her entire political career...waffling on the issues that matter to a portion of her base. Could really cost her here. We will see soon enough.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Think you are right

guest310
guest310

pfrovince of 4 million. polled 700, totally unbelievable . Would say selective polling.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Well, that is how polling works. Not saying its worth a pinch of 'coon sh*t, but that is how they do it.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

The only reason they'd be neck and neck, as this poll suggests, is because the UCP has let the media pick the agenda. Danielle Smith won her leadership campaign because she let the electorate pick the issue. It required her to read between the lines across a fairly vocal electorate, but when she did she was quite successful. I'm sure if she makes this election about asserting Alberta's proper place in confederation, and protecting the family units that make up this great province, it would be a landslide. It would also help if she cut the anti-Notley rhetoric back a couple notches. No one wants to see this turn into a catfight. Let's be vocal so she doesn't have to guess what's important!

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Maybe people believe a leather-faced liar parasite?

guest356
guest356

These polls are about as believable as honesty and integrity is in our federal government. I cannot believe any critical thinking person accepting the destructive NDP would be an option. But, given how things are turning out in this country Nihilism seems to be a fad.

MLC
MLC

Polls - A unicorn that allows politicians and the media to pontificate mightily while avoiding all responsibility for actual results.

'Notwithstanding' that; The NDP faithful are exactly that - potentially some form of Stockholm Syndrome? The Conservative side take great joy in tearing down leadership then bemoaning the results should a loss occur on elections.

Those who don't vote have no real claim to vocalizing an opinion.

Connected-to-the-grassroots
Connected-to-the-grassroots

Well expressed. It's a choice between loss of Constitutional Rights on the left (NDP/LIB), hoping for the right decisions after election day in the centre (UCP), and total independence on the right (TIP).

