UCP pulls ahead of NDP in new poll

The poll also reported that impressions of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have improved since December. As of Thursday, 37% have a positive view of Smith while 41% have a negative view for a net rating of -4. In December, her rating was -12.

A new poll shows the UCP has taken the lead over the Alberta NDP province-wide. On Thursday, Abacus Data’s team of research consultants released the numbers.

From the last survey, the NDP was leading the UCP by nine points among decided voters with 25% undecided overall.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I trust the polls as much as msm; they perpetrate the big lie, ordinary people with common sense are a minority.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

40 year (now-retired) Alberta Trade Union member here. I contributed to Danielle's campaign when she was running for the UCP leadership. I live in her riding, Brooks-Medicine Hat) and I voted for her in the recent by-election.

The NDP is no longer the Party of the working man/woman.

Drax
Drax

Notley needs to take her face and plant it in a pot.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Just keep in the forefront, ultimately Rachel Knotley takes her orders from Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau. Then the unions, then Albertans last.

Hymie_Rubenstein
Hymie_Rubenstein

Why anyone would vote for the hard-left NDP in one of the most socialist countries in the world, a nation always fighting well below its weight level is truly mind boggling when the UCP is also left of centre by global standards, including the Scandinavian countries.

Wake up, Canada!

G K
G K

Leatherface is losing it.

