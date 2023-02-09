A new poll shows the UCP has taken the lead over the Alberta NDP province-wide. On Thursday, Abacus Data’s team of research consultants released the numbers.
From the last survey, the NDP was leading the UCP by nine points among decided voters with 25% undecided overall.
"Our latest survey, conducted from February 1 to 6, finds a shift in views and intended behaviour," David Coletto, of Abacus Data said.
"The UCP has taken the lead over the NDP province-wide and now has a marginal two-point lead among decided voters 47% to 45%."
Those undecided in their vote intention dropped nine points since early December.
"This is much more of a gain for the UCP than a loss for the NDP as the NDP’s vote share when undecideds are included hasn’t changed from December," Coletto said.
According to Coletto, in December 2022, 22% of past UCP voters were undecided when asked who they would vote for. As of Thursday, that’s 12%.
"Almost all of them that made up their mind now say they would back the UCP again," Coletto said.
Coletto said he believes Calgary will remain "the battleground" and education is a strong predictor of the vote.
"The NDP is well ahead in Edmonton while the UCP is well ahead outside of the province’s two largest cities," Coletto said.
"In Calgary, the NDP has a marginal two-point lead over the UCP. It remains deadlocked in Calgary. The NDP leads among those with a university degree while the UCP is well ahead among those with other educational attainment levels."
The poll reported the overall mood of the province has improved. As of Thursday, one in three think the province is headed in the right direction.
It also highlighted the top issues in the province remain the cost of living, health care, the economy, taxes, and housing.
It stated UCP supporters are more likely to rate the cost of living, the economy, taxes, and standing up for Alberta against the federal government as top issues than NDP supporters.
"NDP supporters are more likely to rate health care, housing, and climate change as top issues," Coletto said.
"When we ask people which party they trust most on several issues, the UCP has a big advantage in defending oil and gas workers, standing up to Ottawa, keeping taxes low, managing the economy, and attracting business to the province. The NDP has an advantage in health care, climate change, and reducing inequality."
The poll also reported impressions of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith improved since December. As of Thursday, 37% have a positive view of Smith while 41% have a negative view for a net rating of -4. In December, her rating was -12.
For Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley, her negatives are up slightly.
"More people continue to have a positive view of the NDP leader than a negative view. Her net favourable rating is +6, down from +10 in December," Coletto said.
"In a short period of time, Danielle Smith and the UCP have successfully and positively shifted public opinion in Alberta."
According to the poll, more people view Smith positively and the nine-point gap in vote intention that we measured in December has been entirely erased.
"As of now, Danielle Smith appears less risky than she did to many in December," Coletto said.
The UCP’s effort to rebuild its landslide-creating coalition is bearing fruit. There are still plenty of reluctant UCPers to convert, but they are much closer to locking in re-election than appeared when we last measured opinions in December."
The survey was conducted with 1,000 Alberta adults from February 1 to 6.
The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is +/- 3.1%, 19 times out of 20.
