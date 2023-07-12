Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the federal government should have dealt with the BC port strike with more urgency.
"It looks like it could be wrapped up in 48 hours," Smith said on Wednesday.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
"It's an enormous problem. And I wished it would have been dealt with a slightly more urgency but I hope we all recognize that there is an urgency now."
According to reports, the strike, which has shut down 30 ports across BC, could cause severe economic damage across Canada and to major industries, including retail, manufacturing and agriculture.
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said he has given a federal mediator 24 hours to send him recommended terms to end the strike.
On Tuesday evening, O'Regan — who is in Vancouver with federal mediators trying to break an impasse at the negotiating table — said that a good deal was "within reach."
"After 11 days of a work stoppage, I have decided that the difference between the employer's and the union's position is not sufficient to justify a continued work stoppage," O'Regan wrote in a statement to CBC News.
"Once I have received the terms of settlement, I will forward them to the parties, and they will have 24 hours to decide whether or not to recommend ratification of the terms to their principals."
Smith thanked O'Regan for being on the ground in BC.
"We're going to begin to continue to hope that it does get resolved, that this is incumbent upon the federal government," Smith said.
"They are responsible for reports under the Constitution and they do have to make sure that they're understanding that these kinds of jobs are essential. We need more courts and they need to be more proactive in ensuring these kinds of disruptions don't happen again."
(2) comments
The precedent has been set, with the heavy handed l, dictatorial actions taken by the federal government against peaceful protests in Ottawa, Coutts and other areas of the country, this strike is obviously worse than any of those, so why hasn’t the Dictator of Ottawa acted? Why haven’t they sent hoards of police officers to harass and intimidate these strikers, is this not at least as serious a threat to the nation as bouncy castles? Is this not a more serious threat to the economy than anything that has happened in at least a decade? Of course it is, but these Union personnel and their leaders are part of the “accepted class”, F these union terrorists and F tge Liberal and NDP communists that support them.
at least half of those on strike are Sikhs, that's why they are treating them with kid gloves. Most of the freedom convoy was white, so therefore terrorists who deserve to be run over with horses and have their bank accounts frozen. Can't be seen to be opressing brown people, how would the politicians ever recover from the MSM calling them racist.
