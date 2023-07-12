Vancouver port

Port of Vancouver

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the federal government should have dealt with the BC port strike with more urgency.

"It looks like it could be wrapped up in 48 hours," Smith said on Wednesday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The precedent has been set, with the heavy handed l, dictatorial actions taken by the federal government against peaceful protests in Ottawa, Coutts and other areas of the country, this strike is obviously worse than any of those, so why hasn’t the Dictator of Ottawa acted? Why haven’t they sent hoards of police officers to harass and intimidate these strikers, is this not at least as serious a threat to the nation as bouncy castles? Is this not a more serious threat to the economy than anything that has happened in at least a decade? Of course it is, but these Union personnel and their leaders are part of the “accepted class”, F these union terrorists and F tge Liberal and NDP communists that support them.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

at least half of those on strike are Sikhs, that's why they are treating them with kid gloves. Most of the freedom convoy was white, so therefore terrorists who deserve to be run over with horses and have their bank accounts frozen. Can't be seen to be opressing brown people, how would the politicians ever recover from the MSM calling them racist.

Report Add Reply

