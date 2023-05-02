Notley with baby says Smith is giding from media

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley 

 Photo Credit: Twitter

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley says UCP leader Danielle Smith is "hiding" from media, even as she continues to refuse to answer questions from the Western Standard.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Big10-4
Big10-4

I hear enough of her BS on the radio, don't really need to hear it too!

rianc
rianc

Nutley is putting her trust in the MSM since they will echo the party line. She ignored independent media since they won't tell her she is right and stoke her massive ego. What she misses is that an increasing number of people no longer trust the MSM, especially the CBC.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Rachel Notley will help Trudeau take away our legal firearms.

God bless Danielle Smith.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

she is hoping the MSM who back her can carry her to a win...she is wrong..we no longer trust the MSM at all

eldon628
eldon628

This election comes down to freedom and prosperity or incompetence and communism.

Where are your memories? Do you not remember the last time the ndp were voted in? It was an absolute catastrophe at every level. I urge every rational thinking person of every nationality in Alberta to vote for Danielle Smith and the UCP on election day.

