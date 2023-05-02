On Tuesday, Notley took to Twitter to air frustrations with Smith "hiding" from media.
"Danielle Smith is hiding from the media on Day 2 of a provincial election campaign," Notley said.
"She’s applying for a job and failing to show up for the interview."
However, Notley still refuses to answer questions from the Western Standard.
On Monday as Notley rolled out her campaign, the Western Standard was hoping to get things off on a more positive note.
The WS reporter was told the ‘Western Slander’ tarnished the names of the NDP candidates and the former premier wouldn’t be taking questions from the WS news outlet until they receive a formal apology.
Some Twitter users were quick to fire back at the former premier's post.
"Why isn’t @DavidStaplesYEG on your mailing list.. along with other journalists. The people asking you hard questions.. you cancel You will not win .. sorry .. but try and be a better opposition," One Twitter user said.
"This is rich from NDP that won't even put me on their campaign mailing list for media events. They are free to ignore certain media. That's their business. But maybe stop pretending they are somehow brave and transparent?" Staples tweeted.
"NDP has told me they won't give me any interview with Notley. Fair enough! Likely smart to avoid my questions. But should we be keen on a political party that freezes out certain groups and individuals? Is that a signal they will govern for all? Hmm."
Smith will be in Calgary Tuesday and has a “packed schedule.”
But none of her events were made public and it appears there will be no opportunities for reporters to ask questions.
“She hits the campaign trail for the second day. In Calgary, she will be talking with voters directly to discuss the Conservative plan to keep Alberta moving forward,” a UCP news release stated.
“She will visit with volunteer canvassers throughout the city to thank them for their help on the campaign. Later in the day she will participate in a virtual town hall meeting.”
The Western Standard inquired where exactly Smith would be.
I hear enough of her BS on the radio, don't really need to hear it too!
Nutley is putting her trust in the MSM since they will echo the party line. She ignored independent media since they won't tell her she is right and stoke her massive ego. What she misses is that an increasing number of people no longer trust the MSM, especially the CBC.
Rachel Notley will help Trudeau take away our legal firearms.
God bless Danielle Smith.
she is hoping the MSM who back her can carry her to a win...she is wrong..we no longer trust the MSM at all
This election comes down to freedom and prosperity or incompetence and communism.
Where are your memories? Do you not remember the last time the ndp were voted in? It was an absolute catastrophe at every level. I urge every rational thinking person of every nationality in Alberta to vote for Danielle Smith and the UCP on election day.
