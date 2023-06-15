Prairie farm
Western Canadian farm organizations are asking senators to pass a bill before the summer break to exempt farmers from the carbon tax.

The Alberta Federation of Agriculture, Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS), and Keystone Agricultural Producers (FAP) want Bill C-234 to pass this month.

guest399
guest399

Smith is visiting Trudeau next week. Will she say anything about this?

