King Charles Coronation
Image courtesy of Twitter

The Premier’s Office looks forward to a continuing positive relationship with His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

“Alberta is proud to congratulate Their Majesties on their coronation this day at Westminster Abbey in London, U.K., after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, our beloved late Queen and the King’s cherished mother,” the Premier's Office stated.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Amy08
Amy08

No. No more Royal family, Canada can't afford to keep paying for these elites. The only King is Jesus ❤️

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.