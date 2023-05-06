The Premier’s Office looks forward to a continuing positive relationship with His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla.
“Alberta is proud to congratulate Their Majesties on their coronation this day at Westminster Abbey in London, U.K., after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, our beloved late Queen and the King’s cherished mother,” the Premier's Office stated.
“The coronation is a triumph of optimism and hope and a source of inspiration and pride for Albertans, Canadians and people around the world.”
The Premier's Office said Alberta had a long and lasting relationship with His Majesty since his first visit to our province as the Prince of Wales in 1977 when he commemorated Treaty 7 in a First Nations ceremony and attended the Calgary Stampede.
“He was here again in 1983 to open the Universiade games in Edmonton,” the Premier's Office said.
“Loyal Albertans look forward to a continuing positive relationship with His Majesty as King of Canada, and in whose name the Alberta government performs its duties.”
The office then sent the King of Canada a note of thanks.
“We wish His Majesty and Her Majesty every happiness and success. They will be a continuing source of inspiration for the people of Alberta, and an example of a life devoted to public service,” the Premier's Office said.
“Long live the King.”
The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta will join the University of Alberta in a special celebration to mark King Charles III’s coronation.
“His Majesty’s coronation marks an exciting new chapter, and it is also a powerful affirmation of the history, traditions, and continuity that underpin our system of government and the fundamental principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law that sit at the very heart of who we are as Canadians,” said Alberta Lt. Gov. Salma Lakhani in a Friday press release.
“The Crown also connects us to the Commonwealth, a vibrant and diverse global family that shares our commitment to building a society that fosters health, hope, and opportunity for all.”
The release said the free public event occurs on May 13 at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.
It said the celebration would feature free public admission to the Botanic Garden throughout the day and an afternoon program to include performances by the Treaty Six Singers and Drummers, the Royal Canadian Artillery Band, the RCMP Pipes and Drums, and Kita no Taiko Japanese Drummers. The official program will begin at 1 p.m.
Reservations and advanced tickets are not required.
(1) comment
No. No more Royal family, Canada can't afford to keep paying for these elites. The only King is Jesus ❤️
