Trudeau
Courtesy of CTV News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a "personal trip" to Jamaica on Tuesday, according to his itinerary.

As Canadians remain stranded in Mexico and at Canadian airports, Trudeau is headed to the birthplace of reggae, Bob Marley and reef-lined beaches.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Weyland Yutani
Weyland Yutani

"Jamacia". You know, right next to Dalmatia. Geeze, WS is looking more and more like the Grauniad, lately.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Don’t worry all you eastern Canadians stuck in foreign countries, and those thousands upon thousands of easterners without power, heat and gasoline, you will be warmed by the fact your PM is safe and enjoying his winter vacation on the beach in a foreign country, you will be warmed, knowing your leader will be enjoying his umpteenth holiday, I hope his handlers keep him away from the tickle trunk costumes, the pina coladas and the piano bars.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.