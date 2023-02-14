Alberta Sheriffs being added to Calgary to help with social disorder

A 12-week pilot partnership between the Alberta Sheriffs and the Calgary Police Service (CPS) will begin in late February to help deter and respond to crime and social disorder in the city.

Alberta Sheriffs will reinforce Calgary police patrols in high-crime areas as part of an initiative created by the UCP government’s Calgary Public Safety and Community Response Task Force.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Their presence will help those struggling with homelessness, addiction and mental health by getting them pointed in the right direction. We're all in this together; I hope Calgary sets a standard for the rest of the province if not the country with this and other efforts to make Calgary a great city to live in and visit.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Bottom line? Gondek and the Woke Calgary city council majority did nothing so Danielle Smith/UCP stepped in to make Cajgary safer for Calgarians.

