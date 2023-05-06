In Alberta, the fight continues as 103 wildfires are burning in the province
Premier Danielle Smith said it is a "rapidly evolving situation and we will be monitoring it closely."
In Alberta, the fight continues as 103 wildfires are burning in the province
Premier Danielle Smith said it is a "rapidly evolving situation and we will be monitoring it closely."
A fire is going south on hwy 21 between Baseline and Wye Rd. And has crossed the road. pic.twitter.com/wsIrJCea1a— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 6, 2023
"Here's the information that is available as of 9:30 a.m. this morning — there are currently 103 active wildfires," Smith said at a Saturday afternoon press conference.
"Burning 121,998 hectares since 11 a.m. Yesterday, there have been 45 new wildfires. In total, we have seen 24,511 Albertans evacuated from their homes to ensure their safety in communities currently under an evacuation order."
Drayton Valley, Alberta. pic.twitter.com/UmEERdT719— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 6, 2023
The federal government is on stand-by as crews continue to battle wildfires on Saturday as the province smells like a huge bonfire.
Large clouds of puffy smoke fill the air in some parts of Alberta, as the wind fuels the dry brush and trees which continue to burn out of control in some places.
I’m at the Drayton Valley Fire staging area. Where EMS, dozers, and fire crews are gathering. @WSOnlineNews pic.twitter.com/RoCgRPy9Z5— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 6, 2023
The roar of water bombers could be heard in the County of Wetaskiwin, filling up in Buck Lake which is 109 km southwest of Edmonton.
A provincial state of emergency could be declared.
Ok time to get out of here before the wind changes. Stay safe everyone. Current scene in Drayton Valley @WSOnlineNews pic.twitter.com/WlEySNmIcd— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 6, 2023
"Well, there is a process to go through and I impressed upon my officials this morning that in the times that I've been watching the emergency I don't know that I ever recall seeing multiple communities evacuated all at once in fire season," Smith said
"So I've asked them to put together a suite of potential options, including looking at declaring the provincial state of emergency. We'll be making that decision today at 3 p.m. There is just a process you have to go through."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.