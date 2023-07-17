Immigrant Canadian Flag

Despite a swift post-pandemic recovery, Canada’s standard of living is on pace to rank last among major global economies over the next three decades.

In fact, Canada is projected to rank dead last in terms of per capita gross domestic product (GDP) growth among 38 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development members by 2060, according to a new report by TD Economics.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Canada is well on it's way to 3rd world status . . . in a few years the most affluent will be the ones with Insulated Tents.

Fortunately Justin is bringing in lots of new faces to show the Dumb Canooks how to survive in a 3rd World country.

Remember 8 years ago when . . . .

World's Richest Middle Class . . . NY Times

World's Best Reputation . . . Reputation Institute

Best Wage Growth in G7 Nations . . . 2007-2012

Best Oilfield Salaries in the World . . .

Best Oilfield Enviro Regs in the World . . . Harvard Bus School

Best Country to do Business . . . . Forbes

World's Best Debt to GDP Ratio , . . OECD

ALL of that is in the REAR VIEW Mirror today Canada . . .

Alterego64
Alterego64

It is one thing to have a plan, it is another to execute it effectively. We must give Castro Jr credit....he is destroying Canada faster than any of us could have imagined.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

This can't be...Justin claims that things have never been better...

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

I don’t think the average TV baby Canadian understands what Trudeau and his satanic cabal of WEF demons have planned for them

They want you enslaved or dead

You and your children

Trudeau enjoys your suffering

He has the personality profile of Paul Bernardo

Goose
Goose

https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/worst-fears-study-shows-oil-sands-emissions-targets-can-t-be-met-without-big-production/article_c2035994-24bf-11ee-9e54-5f7277873bf5.html

free the west
free the west

Hyper mass immigration. Strangulation by regulation. Eco and woke lunacy. Enjoy it Canada, you voted for it.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

That’s the real kicker. “Thank you, may I have some more.”

mcumming
mcumming

All due to stupid socialist thinking which is killing our economy for no truthful reason.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Thank your dysfunctional Liberal government...

guest356
guest356

Meanwhile the East continues to have their hands out, their common sense turned off, their noses clipped for the smell of rot. Then they simply continue to vote for the most Nihilistic government in the history of this broken nation.

