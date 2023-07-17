Despite a swift post-pandemic recovery, Canada’s standard of living is on pace to rank last among major global economies over the next three decades.
In fact, Canada is projected to rank dead last in terms of per capita gross domestic product (GDP) growth among 38 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development members by 2060, according to a new report by TD Economics.
“Unfortunately for Canadians, little turnaround in Canadian living standards appears to be on the horizon,” writes economist Marc Ercolao.
He makes the point that “economic growth does not necessarily equate to economic prosperity.”
But quality of life is a whole other matter.
“While aggregate GDP is one thing, standard-of-living is another, and when Canada’s economic performance is adjusted for the rising population count, it reveals a picture that leaves much to be desired.”
In the decade ahead of the pandemic, Canada matched the US tit-for-tat in terms of average growth at just over 2% per year, above the 1.4% G-7 average, writes Ercolao.
In the post-pandemic period, the country managed to shake off the deepest contractions in 2020 to record the second fastest average expansion among peers, thanks to contributions from a high level of immigration.
Ironically, those high immigration levels are masking fundamental structural weakness — namely, Canada’s real per capita GDP has been declining even after factoring in the higher head count.
According to Statistics Canada, the country’s population last month hit 40 million for the first time.
“At the start of the 1980s, Canada enjoyed an edge against the average of advanced economies of almost US$4,000 while keeping fairly level with US estimates. By 2000, this advantage had all but evaporated and US per capita GDP had pulled ahead of Canada’s to the tune of over $8,000,” TD said.
Since 2014/15, “Canada’s performance has gone from bad to worse.”
Canada’s “innovation gap” — or research and development spending as a percentage of GDP — is the second-lowest in the G7, slightly ahead of Italy. Capital spending per worker — which factors in higher levels of immigration — trails the US by more than 20%.
Inefficient regulatory and tax policies are other factors cited as inhibitors to Canadian productivity and innovation.
In terms of real GDP only Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador exceeded the national average in 2022. And that was owing to the high capital intensity of their respective oil and gas sectors.
Post-pandemic, BC and PEI are the only provinces that have recovered to their 2019 real GDP per capita levels. Nonetheless, both still sit below the national average which has less than fully recovered from the pandemic.
The TD report notes real GDP per capita has already contracted over the last three quarters and its most recent forecast points to continued contraction until the end of 2024.
The bottom line? The crux of the problem remains a sagging performance in labour productivity.
“The issue has largely flown under the radar as the Canadian economy seemingly masked ongoing productivity issues with what appears to be unsustainable growth via adding more workers,” it said.
“Without fundamental changes to our approach to productivity and growth, Canada’s standard-of-living challenges will persist well into the future.”
(10) comments
Canada is well on it's way to 3rd world status . . . in a few years the most affluent will be the ones with Insulated Tents.
Fortunately Justin is bringing in lots of new faces to show the Dumb Canooks how to survive in a 3rd World country.
Remember 8 years ago when . . . .
World's Richest Middle Class . . . NY Times
World's Best Reputation . . . Reputation Institute
Best Wage Growth in G7 Nations . . . 2007-2012
Best Oilfield Salaries in the World . . .
Best Oilfield Enviro Regs in the World . . . Harvard Bus School
Best Country to do Business . . . . Forbes
World's Best Debt to GDP Ratio , . . OECD
ALL of that is in the REAR VIEW Mirror today Canada . . .
It is one thing to have a plan, it is another to execute it effectively. We must give Castro Jr credit....he is destroying Canada faster than any of us could have imagined.
This can't be...Justin claims that things have never been better...
I don’t think the average TV baby Canadian understands what Trudeau and his satanic cabal of WEF demons have planned for them
They want you enslaved or dead
You and your children
Trudeau enjoys your suffering
He has the personality profile of Paul Bernardo
https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/worst-fears-study-shows-oil-sands-emissions-targets-can-t-be-met-without-big-production/article_c2035994-24bf-11ee-9e54-5f7277873bf5.html
Hyper mass immigration. Strangulation by regulation. Eco and woke lunacy. Enjoy it Canada, you voted for it.
That’s the real kicker. “Thank you, may I have some more.”
All due to stupid socialist thinking which is killing our economy for no truthful reason.
Thank your dysfunctional Liberal government...
Meanwhile the East continues to have their hands out, their common sense turned off, their noses clipped for the smell of rot. Then they simply continue to vote for the most Nihilistic government in the history of this broken nation.
