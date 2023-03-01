The RCMP has apologized for only recently telling an Alberta mother that she is not a suspect in a 40-year missing persons case of her son.
Coping with the loss of her child meant a lonely, emotion-filled 40 years-plus for Denise McKee and she says she's felt like she's been under suspicion for a lifetime.
Her son, Jeffrey Dupres, went missing from the Slave Lake area on April 24, 1980.
He went to play at a friend's house and was last seen in his front yard by his mother. He was wearing a long-sleeved beige T-shirt with brown trim, rust-coloured pants, and dark-brown orthopedic shoes.
On Thursday, Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Gary Graham apologized to the grieving mother for the lack of communication and for making her a suspect.
After Jeffrey went missing, the RCMP had McKee take a polygraph in 1980.
"On my review and feedback I've received the RCMP have not done as good a job as would be expected in communicating key components of the investigation to the family," Graham said.
Only recently did McKee learn that she is no longer a suspect in the case from over 40 years ago.
"And while I have not talked to her specifically, I will say that if that has happened, and on the balance of probability, maybe it did, but of course, we would apologize that she's had to deal with that for the last 40 years," Graham said.
On April 24, 1980, Jeffrey was near the front of his house, playing with a neighbour when his mom Denise went inside to switch over the laundry. When she returned he was gone.
An extensive search was conducted by the RCMP at the time for Jeffrey. It came up empty. The description offered at the time was a blue truck picked the young boy up, the man driving had red hair and the woman had brunette hair and was attractive.
"Multiple individuals who thought that they recognized Jeffrey observed him approached by a female who was a passenger in a newer blue Chevy or GMC pickup and it was being driven by a man, Jeffrey then was picked up by the woman and placed inside the vehicle and then the vehicle and the occupants departed," Graham said.
"And to this date, we have been unable to locate that vehicle or these two people. I will tell you that that information about the pickup and potential of Jeffrey being the one picked up was broadcast throughout North America in media, but it did not result in identifying the vehicle, the occupants, or the location of Jeff."
Investigators over the past 40 years have always maintained that Jeffrey is still alive.
"Maybe Jeffrey doesn't know that his family or the RCMP have never stopped trying to bring him home again. Every tip every piece of information every available technology, as it emerges is considered as a new avenue of investigation to find Jeff," Graham said.
"Jeffrey, if you're out there, I want you to know that you likely were three years old when you were taken from your parents so you don't have any baby pictures of yourself. Perhaps you wear glasses now. We are pretty confident you're dealing with what's called an external tibia torsion. In other words, it impacts the way in which you walk. You've probably moved around a lot in your early life. Maybe you even feel like you're different than the rest of your family."
During the time of Jeffrey vanishing, there was a wildfire that was raging near the town.
"There were a number of major events that took place, one was the forest fire," Graham told the Western Standard.
"Secondly, there was an aircraft that crashed also, where the pilot perished. And so that required investigative resources as well. With respect to what we have found is nothing at this point to join that event as related to Jeffrey missing."
If you believe that you're Jeff or have any information to submit please call the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999.
"We're hoping that by keeping Jeffrey's disappearance alive in the media and in the community will jog or generate some new tips," Graham said.
It gets harder to find anything positive about the RCMP.
