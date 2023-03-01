Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Gary Graham apologized to the grieving mother

On Thursday, Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Gary Graham apologized to the grieving mother, now old and grey, for the lack of communication and for making her a suspect.

 Screen Capture from Micosoft Teams Meeting

The RCMP has apologized for only recently telling an Alberta mother that she is not a suspect in a 40-year missing persons case of her son.

Coping with the loss of her child meant a lonely, emotion-filled 40 years-plus for Denise McKee and she says she's felt like she's been under suspicion for a lifetime.

What Jeffrey Dupres might look like currently.

The RCMP recently released new age-progression photos to estimate what Jeffrey Dupres might look like currently.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

It gets harder to find anything positive about the RCMP.

Report Add Reply

