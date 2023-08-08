RCMP charge woman in Alberta with sexual interference Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Aug 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email RCMP police car Courtesy RCMP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman in Alberta from Spruce Grove has been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.The Devon RCMP said on Tuesday it received a report on June 23 of sexual interference involving an adult and a youth.The investigation was referred to the Central Alberta District General Investigation Section which took carriage of the file.As a result of an investigation, on August 1, RCMP arrested 30-year-old Spruce Grove resident, Catherine Valiquette.It is unclear where the alleged crimes occurred. Valiquette has been charged with: Sexual InterferenceSexual Assault "Any information that may identify the victim will not be released," the Alberta RCMP said.There is a publication ban issued for the file which includes details on the victim as well as the Judicial Interim Release hearing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rcmp Charged With Sexual Interference And Sexual Assault. Alberta Spruce Grove Catherine Valiquette Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment guest1019 Aug 8, 2023 5:01pm If you follow the alphabet crowd this is their new normal. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular MAKICHUK: The nightmare of Banff — visitors face exorbitant prices Guilbeault’s plan to ban grocery store meat wrapping, fruit bags LEMONADE: Mazda MX-30 EV discontinued after run of just 66 units FLEEING THE COOP: Canadians support banning caged eggs but refuse to buy them Fed gov’t spends $7.7 billion on French but misses target
guest1019 Aug 8, 2023 5:01pm If you follow the alphabet crowd this is their new normal.
