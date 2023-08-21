The RCMP in Fort McMurray says a fire at a business was intentionally set.
On Sunday, around 7:30 a.m., the Wood Buffalo RCMP, along with Fort McMurray Fire Services, responded to a business fire on Signal Road in Fort McMurray.
"It has been determined that the fire was intentionally set. Wood Buffalo General Investigation Section, with assistance from Wood Buffalo Forensic Identification Services, continues to investigate this incident," the Wood Buffalo RCMP said.
Police are looking to speak to any witnesses that may have been in the area prior to the fire, dash camera or surveillance footage of the 700 block of Signal Road between the hours of 6:35 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 20.
The Wood Buffalo RCMP said on Monday there have been a number of other intentional fires set to this specific business in Fort McMurray over the past year.
"Wood Buffalo General Investigation Section continues to investigate several other arsons that were reported on Oct. 30, 31, and July 6, at 145 Eagle Ridge Gate," the Wood Buffalo RCMP said.
RCMP has arrested a male in relation to a previous arson that occurred at 145 Eagle Ridge Boulevard on June 23.
A 45-year-old male resident of Fort McMurray was arrested on Aug. 4.
He was released from custody on an undertaking and is facing a number of criminal charges, including:
Arson
Break and enter
"The male, who cannot be named until an information is sworn, is set to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort McMurray on August 30," the Wood Buffalo RCMP said.
Police are asking anyone with information in relation to this incident to please contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.
