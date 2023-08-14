RCMP car

RCMP car 

 Courtesy CBC

A Red Deer RCMP officer has been charged for allegedly stealing items from the evidence room.

In May of 2022, the RCMP in Alberta said it was made aware of allegations that an RCMP officer had seized exhibits taken from the Blackfalds Detachment.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

jokeco68
jokeco68

With the absolutely non existent standards in recruiting for the RCMP these headlines are going to be weekly

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

The conduct of the RCMP themselves is the very reasons why Alberta needs a Provincial Police Force outside the control of Ottawa, Edmonton, and Calgary.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.