RCMP officer charged with theft from evidence room in Alberta

Arthur C. Green

Aug 14, 2023

A Red Deer RCMP officer has been charged for allegedly stealing items from the evidence room.

In May of 2022, the RCMP in Alberta said it was made aware of allegations that an RCMP officer had seized exhibits taken from the Blackfalds Detachment.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, on July 10, the Mounties executed a search warrant at the officer's residence in Red Deer.

"As a result of the search, officers seized items that were believed to have been stolen from the exhibit room at the Blackfalds Detachment," the RCMP stated.

Cpl. Brandon Smith, 44, has been charged with theft under $5,000 (x2) and Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5,000 (x2).

Smith was released from custody with his next court date set for Aug. 16, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer. The Alberta RCMP said at the time of his arrest, Cpl. Smith was an active duty officer at the Red Deer Detachment

"Cpl. Smith has been suspended with pay pending court and additional internal investigative processes," the RCMP said.

Smith was the Mountie who was charged with assault in three separate off-duty incidents last year.

He was charged in relation to incidents alleged to have taken place at or near Red Deer on Mar. 20, July 7, and Dec. 22, 2021. He appeared in Red Deer provincial court on March 10.

"Additional updates are not anticipated," the RCMP said.

(2) comments

jokeco68 Aug 14, 2023 3:03pm
With the absolutely non existent standards in recruiting for the RCMP these headlines are going to be weekly
The conduct of the RCMP themselves is the very reasons why Alberta needs a Provincial Police Force outside the control of Ottawa, Edmonton, and Calgary.
