RCMP shoot armed man in Strathmore on Christmas Day

Arthur C. Green

Dec 26, 2022

The Mounties shot an armed man on Christmas Day in a Alberan town.

On Sunday, around 3 a.m. RCMP responded to a unwanted persons call in Strathmore, 40 km east of Calgary.

It was reported that a male was causing a disturbance at a gas station. The male was located by the Mounties and he confronted police with a weapon.

Officers discharged their sidearms. The male was struck. He was treated by EMS and transported to hospital with injuries as a result of this incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over carriage of the investigation into the circumstances of the officer involved shooting.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Highway 1 and secondary Highway 817. A heavy police presence is on scene investigating.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
