The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will provide assistance to the RCMP to investigate one of its own Mounties for a weekend shooting.
On Feb. 25, shortly before midnight, an Evansburg RCMP officer located a vehicle that was stuck and which had been reported to have been stolen, on Range Road 102 A, north of Highway 16, in Yellowhead County.
Evansburg is a hamlet in west-central Alberta.
The Mountie approached on foot and attempted to arrest the occupants, but the driver exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the officer. The officer discharged his firearm and the suspect retreated into his vehicle.
Officers from neighbouring RCMP detachments were called to assist and surrounded the suspect vehicle. Eventually, the two occupants of the suspect vehicle surrendered to police and were taken into custody.
One of the suspects sustained a minor injury during this incident, while no police officers were injured.
"As soon as we became aware of this incident, we immediately notified the Director of Law Enforcement and initiated our internal review process," The Alberta RCMP stated.
The director deemed the incident to be "in scope" for ASIRT, however, assigned the investigation to the RCMP, with AISRT oversight.
Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes and General Investigation Sections have taken over the investigation.
