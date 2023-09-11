Ezra Levant

Ezra Levant

 Courtesy Ezra Levant

The Calgary Police Service is pursuing Rebel News for video footage from a sexual minority protest and counter-protest held at Western Canada High School May 17, 2023.

Rebel News published a 25-minute video of the encounter, which includes the arrest of conservative advocate, Josh Alexander. 

Tags

Freelance Reporter

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Rebel News are absolute heroes for freedom

Ezra is a hero

We in Canada live in a woketard infected fascist sewer under the child grooming pedophile Trudeau

Do not comply with these vile evil corrupted criminal Gestapo maggots

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

I follow Rebel as well and they’ve told the flunkies at the CPS Gestapo to go pound sand.

Report Add Reply
guest841
guest841

It is not as though E.J. Tolppanen is without prior controversy.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The Gestapo back at work again, just imagine the rage f this happened to the CBC, Calgary cops are no better, maybe worse than the RCMP.

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Rebel News is fight for us, donate if you can.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.