The Calgary Police Service is pursuing Rebel News for video footage from a sexual minority protest and counter-protest held at Western Canada High School May 17, 2023.
Rebel News published a 25-minute video of the encounter, which includes the arrest of conservative advocate, Josh Alexander.
The media organization received a Production Order on August 2 from the Alberta Court of Justice, Criminal Division, to obtain unpublished footage it recorded at the event.
“Police have raided Rebel News,” said Ezra Levant, Rebel News Commander. “[Calgary police went] to court secretly, ex parte is the legal word, we weren’t invited to be there, and they said something to a judge, we haven’t been able to see it and the judge issued an order demanding that we hand over footage that we haven’t published to the Calgary police.”
The officer in question, Peace officer Bradley Milne, “went to the wrong court,” a lesser court than what is needed to rule on journalists’ data. The Supreme Court of Canada only has the power to give such a Production Order.
“It's a serious matter reserved for the court in Alberta, called the Court of King's Bench, and a different judge has to do it to a different legal standard,” Levant explained. “This cop got it wrong, and the judge got it wrong, and so it's illegal.”
The judge, E.J. Tolppanen, Alberta Court of Justice, wrote they have “reasonable grounds to believe that the following offences have been committed: sexual assault, assault, unlawful confinement, mischief by damage under $5,000, and theft under $5,000 and that the following documents and or data is in the possession or control of Rebel News will afford evidence respecting commission of the offences, specifically: audio recordings, video recordings, and photographs.”
“Therefore you are hereby ordered to a) produce a document that is a true copy of said documents or data that in your possession or control and b) the document must be produced to in a readable and usable form to Bradley Milne no later than 30 days from the date this Order is served,” the order reads. “This order is subject to the following conditions: a) you have the right to apply to revoke or vary this order, b) if you contravene this order without lawful excuse, you may be subject to a fine, to imprisonment, or both.”
“Now, obviously we're against crimes, especially the crimes listed there,” Levant said. “But we don't have any secret recordings. We recorded the events in question and we published almost half-an-hour of footage.”
“The police were there and they saw everything. They chose not to film the criminals, or the criminal suspects, because they were too busy abusing the conservatives in the crowd,” Levant continued.
“The police could have videoed everything. We videoed everything and we published nearly half-an-hour of it, but this cop is demanding that we hand over everything and he's saying that if we don't do it, well the judge gave him an order saying we could literally be in prison.”
“But we don't do that. See when we go to cover the news, it's critically important that everyone know we're there on our own accord, we're not there as agents of the police. We're not there as snitches or narcs or feds."
“Even government journalists have enough self-respect to fight back and say to police 'no you can't have our work, because we are not agents of the state — it's not like we're a closed circuit TV security camera, we're journalists.' We do not work for anyone other than our own viewers and our own consciences."
Levant then shows viewers the letter their lawyer, Sarah Miller, sent to the court in response on August 29. Miller advised the court that “the Production Order fails to comply with the criminal code” and “the purported service of Rebel News by email fails to comply with the code and the Alberta rules of court.”
“An order under any section knows that the application relates to a journalist’s communications or an object, document or data relating to or in the possession of a journalist, they shall make the application to a judge of a superior court of criminal jurisdiction,” Miller’s legal notice continued. “The Honorable Justice E.J. Tolppanen is not a judge of a superior court, and therefore lacks jurisdiction to issue” such an order.
“Finally, the court may consider the integrity of journalistic activities in freedom of the press from undue government interference when deciding an application of this nature.”
Miller moved to revoke the Production Order on the grounds of this “non-compliance with the code.”
Rebel News will appear in court Monday, September 19.
