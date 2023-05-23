Rain helping in wildfire fight

"There are 1,123 firefighters from across Canada and the United States assisting nearly 1,700 from Alberta wildfire on these fires."

The fight to tame wildfires continued over the weekend with help from Mother Nature.

"Although there has been some positive news in terms of rain. The wildfire situation remains serious and it's important for all Albertans to remain vigilant, especially those who live in areas that remain under evacuation alert," said Bre Hutchinson, executive director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

