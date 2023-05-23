The fight to tame wildfires continued over the weekend with help from Mother Nature.
"Although there has been some positive news in terms of rain. The wildfire situation remains serious and it's important for all Albertans to remain vigilant, especially those who live in areas that remain under evacuation alert," said Bre Hutchinson, executive director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.
"Alberta starting to see some cooler temperatures and scattered precipitation, helping to provide some relief to firefighters. We're hoping the weather continues to assist in the fight against these wildfires."
As of Tuesday, there are currently 71 active wildfires in the Forest Protection Area. Of these, 20 are out of control.
"We've seen a continuation of the showers that started in the province yesterday and the lower fire behaviour that resulted from that many of the major fires received some rain, which means these are good days for firefighters to make real progress on containing these fires," said Christie Tucker, information unit manager of Alberta Wildfire.
"Due to the hard work of firefighters along with the weather, we have been able to reclassify the Sturgeon County and Valleyview fires from out of control to being held."
Tucker said that means that the fire in the holding area is not expected to grow beyond the established boundaries under the current conditions.
"There are 1,123 firefighters from across Canada and the United States assisting nearly 1,700 from Alberta wildfire on these fires," Tucker said about the total number of people helping in the fight.
"We're working closely with the municipal fire departments, who are also protecting their own communities. Even though we have made headway on many wildfires on the landscape, we know that the season is far from over," Tucker said.
Currently, an estimated 10,655 Albertans remain evacuated at this time.
