Report finds average rent in Canada reaches $2,201

Asking rents for all residential property types in Canada hit an average price of $2,201 in July, increasing 5.9% from one year ago, according to the latest National Rent Report conducted by Rentals.ca and Urbanation. This represents the slowest annual rate of growth over the previous 31 months, according to the report. Rentals.ca and Urbanation said the average rent for a one-bedroom residence in Canada was $1,884 — a 0.2% increase from one month ago and a 3.5% increase from one year ago. They found the city it cost the most to rent a one-bedroom residence was Vancouver at $2,761. Burnaby, BC, came in second place ($2,566). This was followed by Toronto ($2,443); Mississauga, ON ($2,364); and Burlington, ON ($2,258). The city where it was the cheapest to rent a one-bedroom residence was Saskatoon ($1,216). The city with the largest monthly increase for one bedrooms was Halifax (2.9%). While Halifax had the largest monthly increase for one bedrooms, Oshawa, ON, had the largest monthly drop (-4.3%). Waterloo, ON, had the largest yearly increase for them (22.5%). However, Vancouver had the largest yearly decrease for them (-8.4%). Rentals.ca and Urbanation went on to say the average rent for a two-bedroom residence in Canada was $2,292 — a 0.1% decrease from one month ago and a 1.9% increase from one year ago. They said the city it cost the most to rent a two-bedroom residence was Vancouver ($3,666). After Vancouver was Toronto ($3,198). This was followed by Burnaby ($3,184), Etobicoke ($2,843), and Mississauga ($2,764). The city where it was the cheapest to rent a two-bedroom residence was Fort McMurray, AB ($1,426). The city with the largest monthly increase for two bedrooms was Halifax (7.3%). Gatineau had the largest monthly decrease for two bedrooms (-9.3%). Saskatoon had the greatest yearly increase for them (19%). Kelowna saw the steepest yearly drop for them (-12.1%). British Columbia was the province with the most expensive rent across apartment and condo unit types ($2,570). Ontario finished in second place ($2,396). Atlantic Canada came in third ($2,278), Quebec was fourth ($1,966), and the Northwest Territories was fifth ($1,861). Saskatchewan had the cheapest rent across unit types ($1,331). Bank of Canada (BOC) analysts said on July 24 immigration is not an immediate net benefit to Canada and warned the fast-growing population is costing Canadians. READ MORE: Bank of Canada warns high volume of immigrants driving up cost of rentThe BOC said immigrants drive up rents, are slow to get jobs, and contribute to inflationary pressures in some sectors. “Strong population growth in recent years has boosted demand for housing,” said the BOC. The data used in this analysis is based on monthly listings from Rentals.ca’s Internet Listings Services. This data differs from the numbers collected and published by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.