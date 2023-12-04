Alberta

Saskatchewan joins chorus against Guilbeault’s COP28 methane cave-in

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault in Dubai on Monday
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault in Dubai on MondayCourtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Un
Cop28
Oil And Gas Methane Emissions
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news