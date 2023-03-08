Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz

Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

UCP Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz says unpaid taxes owed to municipalities from oil and gas companies operating in Alberta is unacceptable.

“We are aware of the recent survey results from the Rural Municipalities of Alberta. We agree with the RMA’s assessment that the problem of unpaid oil and gas taxes to rural municipalities is unacceptable," Schulz said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.

