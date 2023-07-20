Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
By all accounts — the UCP government’s, anyway — Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault got an earful from his provincial counterpart, Rebecca Schulz, during their meeting in Calgary Wednesday.
With little fanfare or media attention, Guilbeault and Schulz met to discuss a wide scope of outstanding issues over emissions, oil sands, de facto production caps and plans to net-zero the power grid by 2035. Even plastic plates and straws were on the menu, so to speak.
Immediately after the meeting the Environment and Protected Areas department issued a statement airing a laundry list of grievances that have been a thorn in Ottawa/Alberta relations since the UCP government was re-elected in May.
It sounds like it was a one-sided conversation.
“I informed Minister Guilbeault that our government remains resolutely opposed to any federal cap on oil and gas emissions or electricity regulations that are not expressly consented to by Alberta and that do not align with Alberta’s emissions reduction and energy development plan,” said Schulz.
Almost by coincidence, the Public Policy Forum (PPF) released a report yesterday pegging the cost of decarbonizing Canada’s electrical grid at $1.7 trillion in what it called the “Project of the Century.”
Premier Danielle Smith tweeted it would result in 200% to 500% increases in Albertans’ power bills — far in excess of the 40% tossed about during the election campaign.
Instead, the PPF report advocated loosening restrictions on natural gas fired generation and extending timelines past 2035 to allow provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan to upgrade their respective power systems.
The Alberta government has consistently asserted that 2050 is far more realistic to allow for large-scale carbon capture and is in line with Canada’s commitments under the Paris Accord.
China and India, which together account for almost half of global emissions, have targeted 2060 and 2070, respectively.
“Alberta is aspiring to achieve a carbon neutral power grid and oil and gas sector by 2050. However, we need to agree on how we get there,” said Schulz.
“Canada and Alberta have an opportunity right now to lead in emissions reduction and still ensure a competitive, sustainable energy development to meet global energy demands. We can do this in a way that does not jeopardize jobs, energy security and affordability.”
With respect to Ottawa’s planned electricity regulations and oil and gas emissions cap, Schulz said she requested the federal government share all available data, analysis, cost estimates and risk assessments related to Alberta’s and Canada’s economy — something Guilbeault was apparently unable or unwilling to do.
And she’s still waiting.
His department is expected to release its definition of an “unabated fossil fuel subsidy” later this month.
Observers had speculated he might do it prior to travelling to Calgary from Belgium, where he was laying the ground work for the COP 28 summit in Dubai this November.
Although the federal government has not yet shared these details, Minister Guilbeault committed to sharing this information through the bilateral working group, Schulz said.
There was no media availability following the meeting But The Western Standard reached out to Guilbeault’s office for a response.
For his part, it described the meetings with Schulz and other industry representatives as ”positive” and “constructive.”
”They discussed the shared goal of building a path to carbon neutrality that creates and sustains jobs for workers in all sectors, drives prosperity, attracts investment, and maximizes the strength of Alberta’s energy and clean technology sectors,” it said in an emailed statement.
He then had a roundtable with the electricity sector to discuss “the unique economic opportunity that Alberta has to become a leader in renewable energy and how our governments can work together to support workers.”
Nonetheless, Schulz has the last word: “Canadian families cannot afford costly policies and targets. We need common sense, practical solutions and innovative approaches that cut emissions and create jobs – not ideology."
"Affordability and reliability must be our primary goals as we work to reduce emissions.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Thank goodness we have Provincial politicians who support Alberta families and Alberta, and not ones who support Zoolander and sycophant Singh in Ottawa.
finally strong representation, not virtual signalling to Alberta citizens like we're doing something.
Thanks go out to Rebecca Schulz for standing up for Alberta. However, it remains to be seen if the zealot Guilbeault is capable of listening. I kind of doubt it. He seems like the kind of person who would double down on his and Trudeau's agenda to destroy Alberta.
👍
Why don't we go back to coal which was costing around 3 cents a KWH where now we are paying about 15 cents and according to this article we would pay about 30 cents. I for one say we go back to coal which would cut our costs dramatically much like Germany and the UK. The problem here is the stupidity of socialist thinking.
You go girl!! On behalf of the people of Saskatchewan thank you for speaking plainly to Mr. Guilbeault!!
Agreed. Great job
I almost think she may be actually representing Alberta citizens, unlike her rhetoric during her campaign against Premiere Smith not that long ago. Time will tell.
