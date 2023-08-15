The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a dog and its owner in connection to a vicious attack on a woman that occurred Saturday afternoon in northeast Edmonton.
EPS Northeast Branch patrol officers responded to an animal complaint on Saturday, Aug. 12, at approximately 4:30 p.m., outside of a pizza restaurant near 118 Ave. and 33 Str.
It was reported to police a 69-year-old female was walking along the sidewalk in front of the restaurant when a male walking a large dog on a leash approached her from the opposite direction.
It is alleged the male told the woman "Don’t worry, he don’t bite", just prior to the dog viciously attacking her.
The dog reportedly knocked the woman down on the sidewalk, then began biting her. She sustained serious bite wounds to one of her legs, hands and face. The woman eventually got to her feet and sought refuge in the restaurant.
Paramedics treated and transported the woman to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, where she underwent surgery.
The suspect male and dog immediately fled the scene on foot.
The suspect male is described as a white male with long blonde hair, who was wearing a red shirt at the time of the incident. The dog was on a long, blue leash, and described as a tan-coloured pit bull or pit bull-cross.
Police conducted an extensive and thorough grid search of the area, though they were unable to locate the male suspect or dog.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the male suspect and/or the dog is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
