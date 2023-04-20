A sex offender who was released from behind bars in 2016 because of abusive treatment received at the hands of fellow inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre has now re-offended once again after being released.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public 28-year-old David Adams re-offended after serving jail time for indecent acts committed in February 2023.
Since being released from jail on April 14, Adams approached young females, reportedly attempting to talk to them while following them in a silver/grey BMW X1 connected to his previous offences.
He was arrested April 18, and charged with criminal harassment and a breach of his probation.
In 2016, Adams was sent to jail for 12 years for using social media to target high school girls. He was given credit for having already served half of the sentence as a result of the abusive treatment he received while in jail and was released.
In 2016, Adams pleaded guilty to multiple charges involving more than a dozen victims from ages 13 to 15.
Adams admitted to internet luring, sexual interference, criminal harassment, uttering threats and distribution of child pornography. There were numerous victims and Adams continued crimes against children for about two years, including while on bail.
In all cases where he was successful in having sexual intercourse with a victim, it was as a result of first befriending the victim on social media and then taking advantage of that victim’s youth, insecurities and anxieties,” Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Terry Clackson said in 2016 according to court documents.
“He manipulated the victims to his advantage.”
Clackson said at the time he hoped Adams could be "rehabilitated." He also said Adams was a “very high risk” of re-offending sexually. In the statement of facts from the case, it stated Adams would photograph his victims while having sex with them and then use those photographs to manipulate his victims into performing future sex acts.
While Adams was in jail he was referred to as a “skinner,” which is a derogatory prison term for a sex offender. Adams was assaulted by other inmates which he said was orchestrated by the guards. The judge didn't agree with Adam's allegations, but noted the guards on duty were not “particularly diligent” in ensuring Adams' safety.
“In all those circumstances, it is clear that the treatment of the accused was both unusual and cruel,” said Clackson in 2016.
His jail sentence was reduced and he was released early because of the abuse he suffered.
The February 2023 charges stemmed from multiple incidents involving Adams allegedly masturbating in a vehicle while following female students at both the University of Alberta and NAIT campuses.
Since his April 14, release, Adams is now subject to a court order with conditions that include a prohibition from attending the University of Alberta and NAIT campuses.
He's also required to report to a probation officer.
Anyone who believes they've been harassed by Adams or who has any information about potential breaches of conditions by Adams can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
(2) comments
Psychopaths can't be rehabilitated. There's nothing there for remorse or empathy. If the punishment is severe enough they *may* refrain because they still value their own life. But that's not much of a guarantee.
Total loser. He should be sent to Ottawa to babysit for JT.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.