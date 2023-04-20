EPS warn public of masterbating man

28-year-old David Adams.

A sex offender who was released from behind bars in 2016 because of abusive treatment received at the hands of fellow inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre has now re-offended once again after being released.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public 28-year-old David Adams re-offended after serving jail time for indecent acts committed in February 2023.

Dutchy1985
Psychopaths can't be rehabilitated. There's nothing there for remorse or empathy. If the punishment is severe enough they *may* refrain because they still value their own life. But that's not much of a guarantee.

Mookster
Total loser. He should be sent to Ottawa to babysit for JT.

