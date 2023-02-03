Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro says firearm owners can breathe a sigh of relief for now, but further action will need to be taken to oppose the possible Liberal gun grab.
“On February 3, firearms owners across Canada breathed a sigh of relief when it appeared that federal government MPs opted to withdraw amendments to Bill C-21 that would ban hundreds of thousands of shotguns and rifles," Shandro said.
“Minutes later, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino released a statement on Twitter that made it clear the federal government’s decision to withdraw the amendments was merely a pause in their campaign to ban shotguns and rifles commonly used by hunters, farmers, sport shooters and indigenous Peoples in Canada."
In a surprise move, the Liberals have withdrawn their amendments to gun control Bill C-21, which would have targeted rifles and shotguns popular with hunters in an effort to ban assault-style weapons.
Liberal MP Taleeb Noor Mohamed (Vancouver Granville Province, BC) announced the amendments would be withdrawn at the the House of Commons public safety committee on Friday morning.
Bill C-21 builds on a May 2020 regulatory ban of more than 1,500 models and variants of what the government calls "assault-style firearms." The bill was initially intended to target handguns, but late-stage amendments expanded the law to include assault-style rifles.
Shandro said the statement by Mendicino continued to derisively refer to common rifles and shotguns as "assault-style weapons."
Mendicino added that he is now drafting "a clear solution."
“Law-abiding firearms owners know that this is thinly worded code signalling Minister Mendicino’s intent to continue to pursue avenues to ban widely owned shotguns and rifles," Shandro said.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, BC) also said his party would not support the bill with its amendments because of the impact it would have on indigenous communities. “Any amendment in any way that contravenes your treaty rights is an amendment we will not support,” Singh said.
On Friday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, ON) said the Liberals had "backed down" after launching the "largest attack on hunters, farmers, & sport shooters in Canadian history."
Shandro added that Alberta has been leading the charge in responding to the federal government’s efforts to criminalize law-abiding firearms owners.
"In September, Alberta announced it would challenge federal plans to conscript the RCMP to implement the firearms confiscation program," Shandro said.
“It is becoming increasingly clear that further action will need to be taken to respond to the federal government’s hostility towards hunters, farmers, sport shooters and indigenous peoples.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.