Bill 3 passes third reading

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro says firearm owners can breathe a sigh of relief for now, but further action will need to be taken to oppose the possible Liberal gun grab.

“On February 3, firearms owners across Canada breathed a sigh of relief when it appeared that federal government MPs opted to withdraw amendments to Bill C-21 that would ban hundreds of thousands of shotguns and rifles," Shandro said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.