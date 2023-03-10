Saying the bail system is broken in Canada, Alberta Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro said the Liberals in Ottawa will amend the federal Criminal Code to make it harder for career criminals to be released on bail.
"After meeting with all provinces and territories, the federal government has agreed to amend the federal Criminal Code to make it harder for repeat violent offenders to get bail," Shandro said on Twitter Friday evening.
"Alberta calls on the federal government to pass this legislation immediately."
On Thursday, Shandro issued a statement to the media ahead of the Friday emergency federal, provincial and territorial meeting on bail.
“On January 13, premiers from every province and territory wrote to the prime minister to call for immediate action to strengthen Canada’s bail system," Shandro said.
“Months later, the federal government scheduled an ‘emergency’ meeting with all provinces and territories. Alberta will call for Bill C-75 to be repealed in its entirety. This federal legislation has made it far too easy for offenders to get bail."
Shandro said Bill C-75 directs the courts to release offenders at the earliest opportunity and with the least onerous conditions.
“Even violent repeat offenders may not be held because of this federal legislation," Shandro said.
“We’ve seen the predictable consequences of this play out across the country, as individuals with violent criminal histories have been allowed back into the community, only to cause further social disorder and commit additional violent crimes, including assault and murder."
Shandro noted the law on bail is fundamentally "unsound" and must be reformed.
"This can only be done through federal legislation," Shandro said.
“With public security rapidly deteriorating, the best time to act was years ago. The second-best time is now. Alberta’s government launched a new website to explain why the bail system has failed and to encourage Albertans to contact their federal member of Parliament to make their views clear.”
Canada’s bail system is set out by the Canada's Criminal Code, which can only be amended by the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.