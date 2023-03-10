Shandro says bail system is broken

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Saying the bail system is broken in Canada, Alberta Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro said the Liberals in Ottawa will amend the federal Criminal Code to make it harder for career criminals to be released on bail.

"After meeting with all provinces and territories, the federal government has agreed to amend the federal Criminal Code to make it harder for repeat violent offenders to get bail," Shandro said on Twitter Friday evening.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

