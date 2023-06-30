China emp

Chinese media outlets reported the Alberta government called off a partnership with a Chinese private equity fund that would have invested $10 billion in the province’s oil sector.

According to the South China Morning Post, Edmonton-based Alberta Industrial Heartland, a not-for-profit arm of the provincial government, and Hong Kong-based private equity firm Can-China Global Resource Fund (CCGRF) had announced their partnership in 2016 to encourage investments across North America.

Alberta Industrial Heartland signing

2016 MOU signing ceremony in Hong Kong (L-R): Rane Han, Head of Operations and Risk, MEC Advisory Limited; Jack Yang, CEO of Can-China Global Resource Fund; Ed Gibbons, Chair of Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association; Honourable Deron Bilous, Minister of Alberta Economic Development and Trade
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

No need to terminate a partnership that does not impinge on our sovereignty; I'm sure the Chinese outfit was making a financial commitment for a future financial return. No need to turn good investment money away, money is good.

