2016 MOU signing ceremony in Hong Kong (L-R): Rane Han, Head of Operations and Risk, MEC Advisory Limited; Jack Yang, CEO of Can-China Global Resource Fund; Ed Gibbons, Chair of Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association; Honourable Deron Bilous, Minister of Alberta Economic Development and Trade
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Chinese media outlets reported the Alberta government called off a partnership with a Chinese private equity fund that would have invested $10 billion in the province’s oil sector.
According to the South China Morning Post, Edmonton-based Alberta Industrial Heartland, a not-for-profit arm of the provincial government, and Hong Kong-based private equity firm Can-China Global Resource Fund (CCGRF) had announced their partnership in 2016 to encourage investments across North America.
“This partnership no longer exists,” Karlee Conway, AIH communications director said in an email response to Reuters. The spokeswoman did not respond to queries on why the partnership was called off and when.
Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, also known as Upgrader Alley, is the largest industrial area in Western Canada, comprising 533 square-km of land split between the City of Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County, Sturgeon County and Lamont.
Indeed, when it was announced, the local FortSaskonline newspaper reported the MOU signing with great fanfare. An item from 2016 touts the region’s “abundant cost competitive feedstocks" for petrochemicals.
According to Reuters, the lead investor of the fund was China's Export-Import Bank, Vancouver-based mining firm Hunter Dickinson and Swiss commodity trader Mercuria. The only known investment was a $750-million buyout of Calgary-based CQ Energy in 2017
The South China Post suggested the partnership went south after Canada arrested Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou in 2018 at the request of the United States.
Following Meng's arrest, China detained Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — colloquially referred to as “the two Michaels” — after accusing them of spying. They were imprisoned for 1,020 days before they were released in September of 2021.
Western Standard reached out to Energy Minister Brian Jean for comment, but has not yet received a response.
(1) comment
No need to terminate a partnership that does not impinge on our sovereignty; I'm sure the Chinese outfit was making a financial commitment for a future financial return. No need to turn good investment money away, money is good.
