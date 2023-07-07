The Al Azhar Oriental Band from Calgary was refused entry to the Canada Day parade in Canmore Alberta.
According to town sources, the band "unexpectedly showed up" but officials said the Shriners wouldn’t have been allowed in the parade even if it would have applied.
Global News reported had the band submitted the proper paperwork, the town says the request would have been denied due to "cultural appropriation concerns."
“The Town of Canmore values the considerable service and contributions of the Shriners to children’s organizations across Canada,” Sally Caudill, Town of Canmore chief administrative officer, said in a statement to Global News.
“Bands in Canmore’s parade are by invitation only. Unfortunately, the Shriners did not register in advance, as required, for the Town’s Canada Day parade this year, so we did not know they were coming."
"Therefore, we were unable to notify them in advance that we would not accept their Al Azhar Oriental Band as a parade participant as it is culturally appropriative and does not fit with our community values and standards.”
The Calgary-based band is part of the international Association of Shrine Oriental Bands.
Jim Brown of Al Azhar Shriners of Southern Alberta potentate told Global News "that the nearly 20 members of the local band, who cover their own travel expenses, perform in Middle Eastern garb to entertain the children along the parade route."
The band was also looking to raise awareness for the Shriners’ commitment to helping children with medical concerns.
Brown told Global News that Shriners participated in Canada Day parades last weekend in Banff, Drumheller and Airdrie.
The band from Calgary also took part in Friday’s Stampede Parade.
Brown called the decision by the Town of Canmore "a little surprising,” saying 'it's a shame."
"Our decision was made out of respect for diverse cultures and our sincere efforts to be a welcoming and inclusive community," Spokesperson Adam Robertson from the Town of Canmore said on Friday in an emailed statement.
"Times are changing as are our distinctions between, and understanding of, cultural norms, representations, and stereotypes. What once was acceptable is being seen in different ways and as a community we are welcoming these changes and new understandings and are doing our best to respond to them."
"We recognize that sometimes, despite good intentions and history, things can have a negative impact. Our decision does not mitigate or negate the significant contributions made by the Shriners or the Oriental Band over the years," Robertson said in the statement given to the Western Standard.
"It does create an opportunity for respectful dialogue, learning, and conversation, which we are proud to be part of."
Great to see that double standards are alive and well in Canmore. I’m no fan of the Shriners/Freemasons, but that aside this is pitiful in its wokeness. Everybody is falling over themselves to outdo each other in the political correctness competition. Pathetic! Meanwhile, the drag queens are allowed into public libraries to groom, I mean ‘read to’, children. What is the world coming to?
So typical of the Woke puppets. We love your money and free labor, but you don't suit our agenda. Time for people to go where they are appreciated and let this mindset die in its own mess.
I was always told imitation was the highest form of flattery.
It is. These are just morons
So men can dress as women to "entertain" children and the libtards don't have a problem but the Shriners dressing up in middle eastern attire is wrong to them. If they didn't have double standards they'd have no standards at all.
Good. Shriners are freemasons and as such are enemies of God and mankind. The red fez stands for the blood of christians killed by turks. They worship lucifer.
Spend a bit of time going down loony rabbit holes I see 🤣
The narrative is clear
Very well said. Double standards indeed!
They should have just shown up naked and brought some rainbow flags. Everything would have been A OK.
Yet Drag Queens can dress up in multicultural and lurid costumes with the full consent of the woke. But, philanthropic, humble and helpful folk with decades of good deeds are restricted. The gong show continues unabated, and they vote these workers in.
Obviously the Town of Canmore has become "Woke" . . . will they next tell the Pride gang to get dressed?
[thumbup]
The next step is for them to force society to accept child m@lesters and start writing laws criminalizing 'family'
