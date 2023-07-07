Band refused entry

Brown told Global News that Shriners participated in Canada Day parades last weekend in Banff, Drumheller and Airdrie.

The Al Azhar Oriental Band from Calgary was refused entry to the Canada Day parade in Canmore Alberta.

According to town sources, the band "unexpectedly showed up" but officials said the Shriners wouldn’t have been allowed in the parade even if it would have applied.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

alberthead
alberthead

Great to see that double standards are alive and well in Canmore. I’m no fan of the Shriners/Freemasons, but that aside this is pitiful in its wokeness. Everybody is falling over themselves to outdo each other in the political correctness competition. Pathetic! Meanwhile, the drag queens are allowed into public libraries to groom, I mean ‘read to’, children. What is the world coming to?

Can't believe it
Can't believe it

So typical of the Woke puppets. We love your money and free labor, but you don't suit our agenda. Time for people to go where they are appreciated and let this mindset die in its own mess.

T.Macsymic
T.Macsymic

I was always told imitation was the highest form of flattery.

Mikeskingv
Mikeskingv

It is. These are just morons

KiltConservative
KiltConservative

So men can dress as women to "entertain" children and the libtards don't have a problem but the Shriners dressing up in middle eastern attire is wrong to them. If they didn't have double standards they'd have no standards at all.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Good. Shriners are freemasons and as such are enemies of God and mankind. The red fez stands for the blood of christians killed by turks. They worship lucifer.

Mikeskingv
Mikeskingv

Spend a bit of time going down loony rabbit holes I see 🤣

Mikeskingv
Mikeskingv

The narrative is clear

alberthead
alberthead

Very well said. Double standards indeed!

YYC 007
YYC 007

They should have just shown up naked and brought some rainbow flags. Everything would have been A OK.

guest356
guest356

Yet Drag Queens can dress up in multicultural and lurid costumes with the full consent of the woke. But, philanthropic, humble and helpful folk with decades of good deeds are restricted. The gong show continues unabated, and they vote these workers in.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Obviously the Town of Canmore has become "Woke" . . . will they next tell the Pride gang to get dressed?

HOODOO
HOODOO

[thumbup]

Mikeskingv
Mikeskingv

The next step is for them to force society to accept child m@lesters and start writing laws criminalizing 'family'

