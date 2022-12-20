British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan have been hit with a record-setting winter storm.
Most of BC has winter weather warnings as arctic winds, extreme cold, and snow cover the province, with Vancouver International Airport suspending all flights.
Vancouver International Airport stranded passengers onboard airplanes for hours and held flights at their gates, as there was no place for the airplanes to go.
The airport released a statement saying it was dealing with “mass cancellations” and is attempting to “deplane passengers safely and deliver luggage to them in the terminal.”
The BC ministry of Transportation said Metro Vancouver got covered with up to 25 cm of snow, while southern Vancouver Island received up to 30 cm.
Environment Canada forecasted another five to 10 cm will fall before the storm is done.
For the past few days, Alberta has been dealing with the extreme cold and the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) has multi-day waits for a car battery boost or a tow.
The wait in Calgary to get boosted is longer than 50 hours and be prepared to wait 72 hours for a tow.
“The extreme cold has caused a spike in requests for roadside assistance, with thousands more calls than we typically see this time of year,” said an AMA press release.
Tuesday morning saw temperatures of -35 C in southern Alberta with the wind chill below -40 C.
Many flights in Calgary, Saskatoon, and Regina airports are cancelled or delayed.
Saskatchewan is a pre-Christmas travelling nightmare for both flying and driving.
A deep freeze across most of Saskatchewan is setting extreme cold warnings, including hitting -53 C with the wind chill in Swift Current overnight, with -40 C expected throughout the province.
Environment Canada meteorologist Robyn Dyck said an “arctic ridge” of “Siberian Express” air is crawling over the southern part of Saskatchewan.
“We have an arctic ridge of high pressure that has been sitting over the province for the last few days and we’re expecting it won’t be moving much over the next few days,” said Dyck.
“Right now, we do have extreme cold warnings out for much of the southern tier of the province. This is Siberian Express air. It has come over the poles. It has filled every nook and cranny. We’re talking about temperatures that are, for daytime temperatures, the coldest you’ve really had this winter.”
Dyck said in Saskatoon, the normal low for this time of year is -19 C and a high of -9 C. In Regina, the normal low is -21 C and a high of -10 C.
“But these are brutally cold,” said Dyck.
“These are like 13 to 17 degrees colder than normal. It should be -9 for the afternoon in Regina, not -24. C’mon!”
Dyck said not to expect much of a change this week. However, the weather should creep back up to seasonal temperatures in time for Christmas.
“We don't expect to see much change for much of this week,” said Dyck.
“Things look to warm up on the weekend just in time for some Christmas presents, so we should see some warming up as we get into Saturday and Sunday, back to some seasonal temperatures.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(10) comments
Well one good thing is, the cold kills the pine beetle. Blaaaa.
Where is global warming when you need it?
If it wasn't for global warming we'd all be dead. How much of AB's electricity and heating was provided by "green" energy during this storm?
But yet of course this too proves “climate change.”
Imagine how cold it would be without the AGW©️ (aka 'man-made global warming').
(/sarc)
Funny, I remember a 1977 article in Time magazine talking about 'The Coming Ice Age'. Here's a link to a photo of two Time covers, one from 1977 and the other from 2008. Compare and contrast.
"https://climatefeedback.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/time_meme.jpg"
That Al Gore is full of shite man!
Lol, nice.
We need to burn more coal to warm this place up. I guess now they will tell us to be afraid of another ice age again? Hole in the ozone again? Melting polar ice caps? I wished these idiots would make up their minds.
Why would things improve if idiots make up their minds? Let's stop having idiots running the system - now that would really help!!!
I w-i-s-h these idiots would freeze
