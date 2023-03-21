It was a somber day in Edmonton as the bodies of two slain EPS officers arrived at Serenity Funeral Home.
On Tuesday, Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan were honoured while being transported where they will remain until the day of the funeral.
Residents of Edmonton lined the streets to show their support. Roughly 200 people gathered outside of the Serenity Funeral Home, some held signs to show their support while others held back tears. Residents also tied blue ribbons around sign posts in the area.
A regimental funeral and celebration of their lives will take place Monday March 27 at 1 p.m. MST at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Const. Ryan and Const. Jordan will be moved from the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s office to Serenity Funeral Home where they will remain until the day of the funeral.The public is encouraged to show support by lining the procession route if they wish. The procession will… pic.twitter.com/O8Q6X2hOTM
EPS said it's working with the families to finalize details of the event, including the funeral procession.
Jordan, 35, and Ryan, 30, were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute about 12:47 a.m. in the area of 114 Ave. and 132 St.
"When the two officers arrived, they were met by a 55-year-old female complainant outside of the complex. The two officers then responded to the suite where she resided, along with a 73-year-old male and their 16-year-old son," said EPS in a Friday release.
"Immediately upon arriving at the suite, both constables were shot multiple times by the 16-year-old male, and were immediately incapacitated. A struggle reportedly ensued between the mother and son over the firearm, and the suspect shot his mother before turning the firearm on himself, taking his own life. The father was not physically injured during the shootings."
The mother is in hospital in serious but stable condition. The father was in a separate room and wasn't involved in the situation. He is cooperating with police.
EPS said both officers were shot outside the suite's door.
Police said they didn't know a firearm was located in the suite and the provenance of the weapon is being investigated.
Police said the boy was known to police and they had been to the suite before, but added the youth didn't have a criminal record.
As the 16-year-old suspect died in the presence of police, the Director of Law Enforcement was notified and directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) provide oversight to the investigation being conducted by the EPS Homicide Section.
"More information will be shared as it becomes available," the EPS stated in regards to the service for both officers.
