Smith goes for a walk with a dinair costume

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith eats a donair on Thursday.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

The bidding war is seriously heating up for a tinfoil-wrapped donair costume listed on an Alberta government auction.

On Friday, the top bid currently sits at $10,505, potentially making it the first donair ever to fetch serious coin. The top bid so far was placed by user name PRIMETIMEDONAIR.

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha, down to earth Danielle, having some fun.

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

Careful, that bid may have come from Trudope ( using our tax dollars ) looking for a new disguise. :)

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Too bad she doesn't show as much support for the 97% of the Alberta population who doesn't belong to the alphabet gang.

Report Add Reply

