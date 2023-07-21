Smith and donair costume go for a walkabout, bidding tops $10,000 Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alberta Premier Danielle Smith eats a donair on Thursday. Photo Credit: Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The bidding war is seriously heating up for a tinfoil-wrapped donair costume listed on an Alberta government auction.On Friday, the top bid currently sits at $10,505, potentially making it the first donair ever to fetch serious coin. The top bid so far was placed by user name PRIMETIMEDONAIR.The starting bid placed on Thursday for the pita parka was $50, now the online scramble has begun as bidders try to secure the costume made of different latex, volcanized rubbers and synthetics.READ MORE: Bidding tops $6,500 for surplus Alberta government donair suitOn Thursday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took a stole with someone wearing a donair costume similar to the one currently being auctioned by the Alberta government."For some reason, I was just craving donairs," Smith said.The infamous donair costume and Smith walked hand in hand as they went for a jaunt around the grounds. Smith laughed and smiled as people took pictures. She also ate a donair."The hype is real! Thankfully, I got my donair fix today," Smith said.The Donair costume knows where it belongs! 💥Are you #teamblowersgrafton ? Cast your vote: ⬇️✅ Hell Yeah👎🏻 I don’t like Donairs📸taken outside our booth @tasteofedm - stop by for a true East Coast Donair!#donair #donaircostume #abgov #ableg #blowersgrafton #wisedonair pic.twitter.com/LjXGIm7NPT— Blowers & Grafton (@BlowersGrafton) July 21, 2023Blowers & Grafton from Halifax had a booth at the Taste of Edmonton and said the donair costume that's taking the media by storm was originally made to be used in an impaired driving ad."In addition to trying to purchase this dusty yet excellent #donaircostume, we want to help it do what it was intended to do; raise awareness against impaired driving," Blowers & Grafton said."The donair costume knows where it belongs! Are you #teamblowersgrafton?"The auction is slated to end on August 14 at 8 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edmonton Alberta Online Scramble Danielle Smith Premier Alberta Government Donair Arthur C. Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. FreeAlberta Jul 21, 2023 1:58pm Haha, down to earth Danielle, having some fun. gtkeough Jul 21, 2023 12:40pm Careful, that bid may have come from Trudope ( using our tax dollars ) looking for a new disguise. :)

northrungrader Jul 21, 2023 12:36pm Too bad she doesn't show as much support for the 97% of the Alberta population who doesn't belong to the alphabet gang. Haha, down to earth Danielle, having some fun.
Careful, that bid may have come from Trudope ( using our tax dollars ) looking for a new disguise. :)
Too bad she doesn't show as much support for the 97% of the Alberta population who doesn't belong to the alphabet gang.
