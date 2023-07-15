Western premiers are taking a stand against the Trudeau government's plan by 2050 to cut oil and gas by 75%.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Saturday she is standing up for the province against the fed's plan to cut oil and gas and Canada's net-zero mandates.
I was disappointed to read comments federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault made to a reporter about his intention to see the federal government impose a net-zero electricity mandate on all provinces for 2035 and that he continued to reference Ottawa’s… pic.twitter.com/Bs9N539W70— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) July 15, 2023
“Not only are the contemplated federal targets unconstitutional, they create investor uncertainty and are extremely harmful to the Alberta and Canadian economies," Smith said.
On Saturday, Smith released a statement and said she was "disappointed" to read comments federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault made to a reporter about his intention to see the federal government impose a net-zero electricity mandate on all provinces for 2035 and that he continued to reference Ottawa’s planned de facto oil and gas production cut.
“I was also alarmed to read the minister’s belief that oil and gas production is likely to be reduced by 75% by 2050," Smith said.
“This belief does not align with any credible forecast of future world energy consumption, which continues to see oil and gas dominating the energy supply mix for decades to come.
Guilbeault said in the interview that fossil fuels must be phased out "no later than 2050."
Ottawa will soon table regulations for a net-zero electricity grid by 2035. Oil and gas production will also be affected according to Guilbeault.
During the interview, Guilbeault said the numbers broadly point in the same direction: "We will likely go from around 100 million barrels of oil per day to something like 25-30 million barrels per day — a 75% reduction."
"If it wasn’t clear before, it is now," Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said,
"The Trudeau government doesn’t want to just reduce emissions in our energy sector, they want to completely shut down our energy sector," Moe said.
"This will devastate our economy and kill thousands of jobs. With the full support of the NDP, of course."
Smith said instead of seeking ways to sow investor uncertainty and reduce support for Canadian energy globally, the federal government should focus on partnering with Alberta.
"Investing in our national energy sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 while simultaneously increasing energy production, jobs and economic growth for Canadians," Smith said.
“Further, if the minister is truly committed to reducing emissions around the world, he should busy himself with assisting Western Canada to replace emissions from coal, wood and dung in Asia and Africa with clean Canadian LNG."
Smith noted this would result in the lower worldwide emissions "he claims to want."
"His referenced planned phaseout of Alberta’s oil and gas sector will only result in higher net worldwide emissions, along with serious poverty and energy insecurity in Canada and abroad," Smith said.
“Alberta will not recognize any federally imposed emission-reduction targets for our energy and electricity sectors under any circumstances unless such targets are first consented to by the Government of Alberta.
"Nor will Alberta recognize any right of the federal government to legislate or regulate in this exclusive area of provincial jurisdiction, or any area of shared constitutional jurisdiction, without the explicit approval of Alberta."
Smith then had a message for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“As we commence the federal-provincial working group on aligning Ottawa’s climate efforts with Alberta’s emissions reduction and energy development plan, I hope the prime minister will instruct his involved ministers to respect the rights and jurisdiction of all provinces on this and other related matters," Smith said.
"To do a more effective job of building investor confidence in Canada’s oil and gas sector as profitable, certain and the most environmentally responsible on Earth. Because it is.”
(10) comments
A federal election is coming folks, Justin Castro and his radicals are picking a fight with the prairie Provinces, they will use the tried a true Liberal strategy of demonizing us in the east to win votes, the difference from previous Liberal Regimes, these Lunatics intend to follow through
On the destruction of the west and it’s resource economy. Make no mistake, we have picked the single best Person in Danielle Smith to fight this fight for us, god help us if the Liberals form one more government, we, as a Nation are finished.
Gilbeault and Trudeau are on the same level of pure dumb.
Ya Right!!!! Guilbeault is Assuming the Liberals will still be in power past 2025.
It's nothing short of communism advanced by propaganda produced by UN WEF ESG equals communism and 1984
Our activist nitwit minister really loves goals and targets that he can run away from (2050!?!?), he also seems to be factually and mathematically challenged. There is no possible model that has any basis in reality that has oil/gas demand dropping by 75% worldwide by 2050, nada, nein, zip... Oil demand will continue to grow for the next 25 years at a very similar rate it has grown for the last 25 years. 1M people in the OECD countries use 4-5x more energy than the 7M folks in non OECD areas. Guess which way the world is going to go? In what world does OECD consumption drop 90% and non-OECD drop 50% into further destitute poverty without an asteroid strike? The guy, his advisors and Environment Canada are populated by people without any rational analytical capability - likely a feature, not a bug.
Guilbeault Is a little froggy who needs to be sent back to his pond!!
If these loons are what we have now, imagine the idiocracy we can expect from the next version of Zoolander! Eastern Canada should be the republic of Eastern Canada so they alone should be a nation within a nation, to get what they deserve by voting these nihilists in, and let the west have discretion over what if anything they want to share with these dependents. I don't believe Sedition, thievery, corruption and criminality are as readily accepted by the West as they are in the East.
Isn't it amazing that Trudeau and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault plan on still being in power in 2050? By my math that's 27 years of continuing Liberal government. I guess that's why you can become a Canadian citizen online, I'm guessing China is going to lend us 40 million new citizens until we comply.
Hey, when citizenship is that worthless, why would me want to even be a part of Canada anymore.
I keep teasing that Trudeau might be the best prime minister we’ve ever had: he might drive us to actually figure out who we are in confederation.
[thumbup][thumbup]
