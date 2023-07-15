Alberta premier Danielle Smith slams feds plan to cut oil and gas

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 UCP.

Western premiers are taking a stand against the Trudeau government's plan by 2050 to cut oil and gas by 75%.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Saturday she is standing up for the province against the fed's plan to cut oil and gas and Canada's net-zero mandates.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(10) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

A federal election is coming folks, Justin Castro and his radicals are picking a fight with the prairie Provinces, they will use the tried a true Liberal strategy of demonizing us in the east to win votes, the difference from previous Liberal Regimes, these Lunatics intend to follow through

On the destruction of the west and it’s resource economy. Make no mistake, we have picked the single best Person in Danielle Smith to fight this fight for us, god help us if the Liberals form one more government, we, as a Nation are finished.

Marv
Marv

Gilbeault and Trudeau are on the same level of pure dumb.

guest1272
guest1272

Ya Right!!!! Guilbeault is Assuming the Liberals will still be in power past 2025.

comdenier
comdenier

It's nothing short of communism advanced by propaganda produced by UN WEF ESG equals communism and 1984

Alberta1234
Alberta1234

Our activist nitwit minister really loves goals and targets that he can run away from (2050!?!?), he also seems to be factually and mathematically challenged. There is no possible model that has any basis in reality that has oil/gas demand dropping by 75% worldwide by 2050, nada, nein, zip... Oil demand will continue to grow for the next 25 years at a very similar rate it has grown for the last 25 years. 1M people in the OECD countries use 4-5x more energy than the 7M folks in non OECD areas. Guess which way the world is going to go? In what world does OECD consumption drop 90% and non-OECD drop 50% into further destitute poverty without an asteroid strike? The guy, his advisors and Environment Canada are populated by people without any rational analytical capability - likely a feature, not a bug.

BG Manning
BG Manning

Guilbeault Is a little froggy who needs to be sent back to his pond!!

guest356
guest356

If these loons are what we have now, imagine the idiocracy we can expect from the next version of Zoolander! Eastern Canada should be the republic of Eastern Canada so they alone should be a nation within a nation, to get what they deserve by voting these nihilists in, and let the west have discretion over what if anything they want to share with these dependents. I don't believe Sedition, thievery, corruption and criminality are as readily accepted by the West as they are in the East.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Isn't it amazing that Trudeau and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault plan on still being in power in 2050? By my math that's 27 years of continuing Liberal government. I guess that's why you can become a Canadian citizen online, I'm guessing China is going to lend us 40 million new citizens until we comply.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Hey, when citizenship is that worthless, why would me want to even be a part of Canada anymore.

I keep teasing that Trudeau might be the best prime minister we’ve ever had: he might drive us to actually figure out who we are in confederation.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

[thumbup][thumbup]

