Smith and Notley working together

 Photo Credit: Twitter

The two main party leaders in Alberta are working together as fires continue to devastae parts of the province.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with NDP leader Rachel Notley on Sunday morning to inform her about the active Provincial State of Emergency.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

How about we not have more of this. Nutley is a commie traitor and so is Rempel.

Report

