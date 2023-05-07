The two main party leaders in Alberta are working together as fires continue to devastae parts of the province.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with NDP leader Rachel Notley on Sunday morning to inform her about the active Provincial State of Emergency.
This morning, I met with the leader of the Official Opposition to share experiences of how to support Albertans during these wildfires. I will continue to keep her informed of the wildfire situation across Alberta and the active Provincial State of Emergency. At times like… pic.twitter.com/9A2YAnUwKY
"This morning, I met with the leader of the Official Opposition to share experiences of how to support Albertans during these wildfires," Smith said.
"I will continue to keep her informed of the wildfire situation across Alberta and the active Provincial State of Emergency."
Notley said when times get tough, Alberta will show the world what it means to be an Albertan.
"We’re resilient, we’re kind and we take care of each other," Notley said.
Says a lot that even in the middle of an election, women can sit down together to put the best interests of the people we represent ahead of partisan politics. More of this, please. https://t.co/qR4C1X0cGP
"We've declared a provincial state of emergency to protect the safety, health and welfare of Albertans. Under the Emergency Management Act of declaration it gives the government greater powers to run situations," Smith said.
"It provides additional support, to work with municipalities, organizations and businesses to support residents. This is not a step that we took lightly but it's one that will allow the quickest and most effective response in addition to the provincial Emergency Coordination Centre where Alberta's response has moved up from level three to level four."
Smith said this measure allows for a more comprehensive response to extraordinary events. It also ensures that the centre is fully staffed and the UCP government's partners across borders are notified.
Smith said the safety and well-being of those affected remain the UCP government's top priority.
"At times like these, Albertans expect all their elected leaders to work together to help our people," Smith said.
Officials from Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide an update on the Alberta wildfire situation at 3:30 p.m. today.
